Delhi-NCR Reimposes GRAP Stage-I Measures As AQI Enters ‘Poor’ Category

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR faces Stage-I pollution restrictions due to 'poor' AQI.

Air Quality Index reached 208, triggering anti-pollution measures.

Coal, firewood bans and diesel generator limits now in effect.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday reimposed Stage-I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality slipped into the ‘poor’ category. Officials said Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 208, prompting authorities to activate anti-pollution measures with immediate effect. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) suggest air quality is likely to remain in the poor category over the coming days, raising concerns over worsening pollution levels across the National Capital Region.

GRAP-I Activated

According to CAQM officials, the sub-committee on GRAP decided to invoke all measures under Stage-I across NCR after reviewing the latest AQI data and weather forecasts.

Under the GRAP framework, Stage-I restrictions come into force when AQI levels remain between 201 and 300. The latest reading of 208 placed Delhi firmly within the ‘poor’ category, triggering the response mechanism.

Authorities said the restrictions would be implemented immediately to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

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Restrictions In Place

As part of GRAP-I measures, the use of coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries has been prohibited. Diesel generators will also only be allowed for emergency and essential services.

The GRAP system has four stages linked to AQI levels. Stage-II is implemented when AQI reaches between 301 and 400, while Stage-III comes into effect between 401 and 450. The strictest level, Stage-IV, is invoked when AQI crosses 450.

Officials said agencies across Delhi-NCR have been instructed to intensify pollution-control measures, including dust mitigation and monitoring of polluting activities.

The fresh restrictions come amid fluctuating weather conditions and rising concerns over air pollution in the capital region. Delhi’s air quality had shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, but the latest AQI trend has once again pushed authorities to activate emergency response measures under GRAP.

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