Xiaomi Pad 8 Review: The tablet world has long been chasing a strange dream, the mythical laptop killer. Every year, a company launches a sleek slab with a keyboard accessory and declares the age of laptops officially over. Reality, of course, tends to disagree. Enter the Xiaomi Pad 8, Xiaomi’s newest premium tablet that boldly steps into this battlefield with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, a high-refresh display, and enough AI features to make a Silicon Valley keynote blush.

Naturally, GennieGPT, ABP Live's ever-optimistic AI review bot, has already declared this the future of computing. I, on the other hand, spent real time using it, writing notes, attending meetings, watching videos, and occasionally trying to push it harder than Xiaomi probably intended. Let’s see how it held up.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Gorgeous 11.2-inch 144Hz display

Powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset

Premium metal unibody design

Excellent for meetings, notes, and casual work

Strong battery life from the 9,200mAh cell

What Doesn’t:

Speakers lack punch at moderate volume

Editing-heavy workflows remain laptop territory

Accessories needed for a full productivity experience

Design: Thin, Premium, And Surprisingly Light

✨ GennieGPT: A sleek aluminium unibody! Only 485 grams and 5.8mm thin! This tablet is basically a futuristic metal masterpiece! It comes in Graphite Grey and Titanium Blue, ultra premium vibes!

Shayak: Calm down, Gennie. You’re describing a tablet, not the next spaceship from Elon Musk’s garage. But yes, Xiaomi deserves credit here. The Pad 8 feels genuinely premium. The aluminium build is solid, the finish is clean, and it’s thin enough to make you do a double-take when you pick it up.

At 485g, it’s light enough for extended reading sessions or Netflix binges without turning your wrists into gym equipment.

The Focus Touch Pen Pro and Floating Keyboard accessories also help sell the “laptop replacement” fantasy. With them attached, the Pad 8 definitely starts looking like it wants to join the productivity club. The Focus Touch Pen Pro sticks to Xiaomi's standard squeeze-for-functions feature, and it's actually pretty handy when you get used to it.

Also, just like other premium tablets and their styluses, the Focus Touch Pen Pro snaps to the side of the tablet and starts charging automatically. Even for the Floating Keyboard, assembling and disassembling is as simple as snapping a tablet on the stand, and taking it off it, all thanks to magnetic placeholders.

Whether it fully qualifies for chucking your laptop… we’ll get to that.

Display: The Tablet’s Biggest Party Trick

✨ GennieGPT: 11.2-inch display! 3200×2136 resolution! 144Hz refresh rate! HDR10! Dolby Vision! 800 nits brightness! This is basically a cinema screen you can carry!

Shayak: For once, Gennie isn’t exaggerating. The display on the Pad 8 is genuinely excellent. Xiaomi has nailed colour reproduction, brightness, and fluidity. Watching videos here is a joy, and the 3:2 aspect ratio also works well for reading documents and browsing.

The 144Hz refresh rate keeps scrolling buttery smooth, although, like most high-refresh displays, many apps will happily ignore that number.

Still, for streaming, browsing, and general tablet life, the display is easily one of the Pad 8’s strongest selling points.

Performance: Pretty Fast, But Not A Laptop Assassin

✨ GennieGPT: The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with up to 12GB RAM means ULTRA PERFORMANCE! Multitasking beast! Gaming monster! Laptop replacement confirmed!

Shayak: Let’s slow down before you start writing the laptop obituary. Yes, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is a powerful chip, and in daily use, the tablet feels fast and responsive. Apps open instantly, multitasking works smoothly, and casual games run without breaking a sweat.

But once you try pushing the tablet into serious territory, heavy video editing, complex design tools, and professional workflows, the illusion fades a bit.

The Pad 8 is fantastic for casual productivity: writing notes, answering emails, attending meetings, and browsing documents.

But hardcore editing suites still remind you that this is, in fact, a tablet. Think of it less as a laptop killer and more as a very competent laptop substitute for lighter tasks.

Audio: Dolby Atmos… With A Small Asterisk

✨ GennieGPT: FOUR SPEAKERS! Dolby Atmos! Hi-Res audio! This tablet will deliver cinematic sound everywhere!

Shayak: Well… yes and no. The quad-speaker setup is decent and produces clear audio, but the Dolby punch only really shows up when you push the volume higher.

At moderate volume levels, the sound lacks the kind of depth you’d expect from a premium media tablet.

Crank it up and things improve, but ideally, you shouldn’t need to turn the dial so far just to feel the impact. Not bad, but not class-leading either.

Battery & Software: Long Days, AI Everywhere

✨ GennieGPT: A 9,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging and reverse charging! Plus Android 16 with HyperOS 3 and AI features like AI Writing, AI Calculator, AI Subtitles! The smartest tablet ever!

Shayak: The battery claim is actually solid. In regular usage, meetings, browsing, writing notes, watching some videos, the Pad 8 comfortably lasts through a full day and often stretches beyond that.

Charging is reasonably quick with the 45W support, though not exactly record-breaking. As for the AI features in HyperOS 3… well, welcome to 2026. Every gadget now has AI sprinkled across the interface like garnish on a fancy dish.

Some tools, like AI Live Subtitles and writing assistance, can be genuinely useful. Others feel like they exist mainly to tick marketing boxes.

Still, the overall software experience is smooth and polished.

Cameras: Good Enough For A Tablet

✨ GennieGPT: 13MP rear camera! 8MP front camera! Crisp photos! Perfect selfies!

Shayak: If you’re buying a tablet for photography, we need to have a different kind of conversation.

That said, the 13MP rear camera is perfectly usable for scanning documents or occasional photos.

The 8MP front camera does a solid job for video calls, which is arguably the only camera task tablets truly care about.

No complaints here.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Review: Final Verdict

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is one of those devices that almost pulls off the impossible. It looks premium, feels fast, delivers a gorgeous display, and handles everyday productivity tasks with ease. Writing notes, attending meetings, browsing documents, or watching videos, this tablet does all of that extremely well.

But the mythical 'laptop killer' crown still feels miles away. When serious creative software enters the chat, the Pad 8 politely steps aside and lets your laptop handle the heavy lifting. Still, for casual work and entertainment, this tablet comes remarkably close to blurring the line between tablet and laptop.

And sometimes, 'almost' is good enough, as that paves the way for more iterations and experimentations until success is achieved in the true sense. The Xiaomi Pad 8 might not kill laptops just yet, but it definitely makes them a little nervous.

Should You Buy Xiaomi Pad 8?

Yes, if you want a powerful Android tablet for media, notes, and casual office work.

if you want a powerful Android tablet for media, notes, and casual office work. Maybe, if you hope it will fully replace your laptop, it gets close, but not quite there.

if you hope it will fully replace your laptop, it gets close, but not quite there. No, if your workflow involves heavy editing, complex software, or professional creative tools.