ABP Live Deep Dive: Australia has already enforced a ban on social media for children under 16. In India, a similar conversation has begun at the state level. Andhra Pradesh became the first state to formally examine such a move. Soon after, Goa announced that it is also studying Australia’s model. Both states are looking at ways to restrict minors’ access to major platforms and reduce online risks.

While there is no national policy yet, these developments show how global actions are shaping local debates on children and social media in India.

Australia's Social Media Ban For Under-16

Australia has implemented a law that stops children under 16 from using major social media platforms. The rule applies to companies like Meta’s Instagram, ByteDance’s TikTok, Alphabet’s YouTube, Elon Musk’s X, and Reddit.

Under the Online Safety Amendment Act, these platforms must verify a user’s age. Methods can include facial estimation through selfies, uploaded identity documents, or bank-linked details.

The responsibility lies with the tech companies, not with parents or children. If a company fails to take “reasonable steps” to comply, it can face a fine of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars, which is about $32 million.

The law is aimed at reducing risks linked to social media use among teenagers. It focuses on issues such as sleep disruption, stress, and the impact of algorithm-driven content on young users.

Since the ban came into effect, some teenagers have reported changes in their daily routines, while others have tried to find ways around the system. The law remains in force, making Australia the first major country to place such restrictions on social media use by minors.

Why Andhra Pradesh Is Planning A Social Media Ban

Andhra Pradesh is the first Indian state to seriously consider banning social media for children below 16. The state government has formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to study the issue.

The GoM is headed by IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh and includes Home Minister V Anitha, Housing Minister K Partha Sarathi, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, and Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar.

Officials have studied global models and prepared a note for discussion. The note lists possible benefits such as increased attention span and better physical interaction with peers. It also flags a concern called the “digital cliff,” which refers to the emotional and social impact of entering social media suddenly at the age of 16.

The GoM was formed in October after morphed obscene images of women related to leaders of the ruling Telugu Desam Party were circulated online. This led to a crackdown on social media activists linked to the opposition YSR Congress Party.

After Australia introduced its ban, the scope of the GoM was expanded. The aim is to protect minors from online harm, cyberbullying, and addictive algorithms.

Apart from a possible age-based ban, Andhra Pradesh is considering several regulatory steps. These include setting up a State Social Media Coordination Cell, appointing a nodal officer to handle complaints, creating a system to route blocking requests to the central government, and forming an oversight mechanism to review platform responses and corrective action.

Why Goa Is Studying A Similar Social Media Ban

Goa has also started examining the idea of banning social media for children under 16. The state’s Information Technology Minister, Rohan Khaunte, confirmed that Goa is studying Australia’s law.

Goa is among the top markets for global tech platforms despite being India’s smallest state by area. Officials are reviewing how minors access social media and what regulatory options exist.

Khaunte said the state is looking at how Australia regulates minors’ access and whether a similar system can be implemented in Goa. “If possible, we will implement a similar ban on children below 16 for usage of social media,” he told reporters.

India has more than a billion internet users and a large number of users under 18. There are no national restrictions on children using social media, and there are no signs of a countrywide ban at present.

Goa’s move follows Andhra Pradesh’s announcement. The state is now studying age verification systems and platform responsibility models used in Australia.

India’s IT ministry has not issued a response to queries about these state-level plans. Companies such as Google and X have also not commented publicly on the proposals.

With both Andhra Pradesh and Goa examining similar measures, the issue of regulating minors’ access to social media is now being discussed at the state level in India.