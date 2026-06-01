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HomeCitiesMamata's Proposed Protest Hits Hurdle As Police Deny Permission, Remove Stage Materials

Mamata's Proposed Protest Hits Hurdle As Police Deny Permission, Remove Stage Materials

A row erupted in Kolkata after police denied permission for TMC's June 2 sit-in protest and removed stage materials. The protest was planned over alleged attacks on TMC leaders.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 06:35 PM (IST)

A political row has erupted in Kolkata ahead of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's proposed sit-in protest scheduled for June 2, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging that police have denied permission for the programme.

Police Didn't Give Permission 

TMC workers had begun preparations for sit-in protest at Rani Rashmoni Avenue on Tuesday, with stage construction materials already delivered to the venue. However, police later intervened and removed the materials from the site. The items were subsequently transported to another location in smaller vehicles.

Also Read: 70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed By Crane In Kolkata After Safety Concerns

According to police officials, permission had not been granted to hold the programme at the proposed venue, prompting the removal of the construction materials.

The demonstration has been planned in protest against alleged attacks on TMC leaders and workers. The party claims that despite seeking approval, authorities refused to allow the event to be held at the proposed location.

The TMC has accused the administration of preventing a democratic protest, while police have yet to issue a detailed public statement explaining the decision. Rani Rashmoni Avenue is widely regarded as one of Kolkata's key venues for political demonstrations and public gatherings.

Protest Over Attack On Abhishek, Kalyan

The proposed sit-in comes amid growing tensions over alleged attacks on TMC leaders and supporters. The party has repeatedly raised concerns over recent incidents involving TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, claiming that its members are being targeted in various parts of the state.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Polls Announced: What Is The Procedure And How Does Voting Work? Explained

With permission for the protest still uncertain, attention is now focused on whether Banerjee will proceed with the demonstration at the original venue and how the administration responds to any attempt to hold the programme without official approval.

 

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Kalyan Banerjee Mamata Banerjee TMC MAMATA PROTEST Mamata Banerjee .TMC
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