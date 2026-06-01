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Mamata's Proposed Protest Hits Hurdle As Police Deny Permission, Remove Stage Materials
A row erupted in Kolkata after police denied permission for TMC's June 2 sit-in protest and removed stage materials. The protest was planned over alleged attacks on TMC leaders.
A political row has erupted in Kolkata ahead of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's proposed sit-in protest scheduled for June 2, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging that police have denied permission for the programme.
Police Didn't Give Permission
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