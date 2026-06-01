Mamata's Proposed Protest Hits Hurdle As Police Deny Permission, Remove Stage Materials

TMC workers had begun preparations for sit-in protest at Rani Rashmoni Avenue on Tuesday, with stage construction materials already delivered to the venue. However, police later intervened and removed the materials from the site. The items were subsequently transported to another location in smaller vehicles.

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According to police officials, permission had not been granted to hold the programme at the proposed venue, prompting the removal of the construction materials.

The demonstration has been planned in protest against alleged attacks on TMC leaders and workers. The party claims that despite seeking approval, authorities refused to allow the event to be held at the proposed location.

The TMC has accused the administration of preventing a democratic protest, while police have yet to issue a detailed public statement explaining the decision. Rani Rashmoni Avenue is widely regarded as one of Kolkata's key venues for political demonstrations and public gatherings.

Protest Over Attack On Abhishek, Kalyan

The proposed sit-in comes amid growing tensions over alleged attacks on TMC leaders and supporters. The party has repeatedly raised concerns over recent incidents involving TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, claiming that its members are being targeted in various parts of the state.

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With permission for the protest still uncertain, attention is now focused on whether Banerjee will proceed with the demonstration at the original venue and how the administration responds to any attempt to hold the programme without official approval.