Nvidia N1 & N1X Chips Are Coming; Taking Direct Aim At Intel, AMD, And Qualcomm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nvidia unveiled N1 and N1X laptop chips at Computex.

These new SoCs pair Arm CPUs with Blackwell GPUs.

Chips aim for enhanced Windows on Arm AI performance.

Nvidia has introduced two new laptop system-on-chip designs, the N1 and N1X, at Computex in Taipei. CEO Jensen Huang took the stage to present the hardware alongside the RTX Spark platform. The chips combine Arm CPU cores with Nvidia's Blackwell GPU architecture and appear aimed at Windows on Arm laptops.

The announcement came alongside coordinated teasers from Nvidia, Microsoft, and Arm, signalling a broader push toward on-device AI performance in portable computers, according to reports from The Verge and Windows Central.

What Are The Specs Of The Nvidia N1 & N1X Chips?

According to leaked specifications reported by Tom's Hardware, the N1X comes in a top configuration with up to 20 Arm CPU cores and 6,144 CUDA cores, with support for up to 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory. The N1, positioned as the standard variant, is reportedly available in 10- and 12-core configurations and supports up to 64GB of memory.

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Tom's Hardware's coverage of the leaked documents also places the N1X power envelope between 45W and 80W, while the N1 is reported in the 18W-45W range. The spec sheets, as reported by Tom's Hardware and PCWorld, also reference multi-channel LPDDR5X memory and a mix of PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 lanes.

VideoCardz and other outlets have cited OEM materials suggesting Dell could ship N1X-equipped XPS models at the event. Huang, quoted by Gizmodo, said RTX Spark will handle "every application that Windows has ever run."

How Do These Chips Change The Laptop Market?

The N1 and N1X enter a space currently occupied by x86 processors from AMD and Intel, as well as Qualcomm's ARM-based chips. A Blackwell GPU paired with large unified memory on a laptop SoC opens a more direct path to running larger local AI models and mixed local and cloud inference workloads.

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That said, software compatibility remains an open question. Legacy x86 applications still require emulation on Arm-based Windows machines, and ecosystem readiness, covering drivers, toolchains, and runtime support, will determine how quickly these chips gain traction beyond early adopters.

Independent benchmarks and OEM availability timelines will be the next meaningful indicators to watch.

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