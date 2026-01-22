Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAndhra Pradesh To Impose Social Media Ban Under 16? Nara Lokesh Eyes Australia Model

Andhra Pradesh To Impose Social Media Ban Under 16? Nara Lokesh Eyes Australia Model

Andhra Pradesh is studying a possible ban on social media for children under 16, with IT Minister Nara Lokesh citing Australia’s new law.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Andhra Pradesh government is exploring the possibility of restricting access to social media platforms for children below the age of 16, IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said, signalling a potential policy shift aimed at protecting minors from harmful online content.

Speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lokesh said the state administration was closely studying Australia’s recent decision to impose a ban on social media use for those under 16. He stressed that young users are often ill-equipped to process the nature and impact of online content, making regulatory safeguards increasingly necessary.

Studying Global Models To Protect Minors

Lokesh said the Andhra Pradesh government believes the issue goes beyond parental supervision and requires a strong legal and policy framework, reported News 18. According to him, unchecked exposure to social media can negatively influence children’s mental health, behaviour, and worldview.

By examining Australia’s approach, the state hopes to understand how age-based restrictions can be implemented effectively, while balancing freedom of expression and technological realities. The move places Andhra Pradesh among a growing list of governments worldwide reassessing how digital platforms affect young users.

India’s Current Regulatory Landscape

At present, India relies largely on parental controls and platform-level safeguards to regulate minors’ access to social media. The Union government has not yet articulated a clear stance on blanket age-based restrictions, even as concerns over harmful online content continue to mount.

Several petitions seeking stricter oversight of digital platforms are currently pending before Indian courts. Legal and technology experts, however, caution that any attempt by individual states to enforce age limits could face constitutional hurdles, as well as practical challenges related to verification and compliance.

India has, in recent years, updated its legal framework governing data protection, cybersecurity, and social media regulation, reflecting the rapid pace of digital transformation and the growing influence of Big Tech.

Political Context & Tech Push In Andhra Pradesh

The remarks come at a time when Andhra Pradesh has assumed heightened political significance at the national level. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 2024 general election, strengthening ties between the state and the Centre.

Naidu, long regarded as technology-friendly, has been aggressively pitching Andhra Pradesh as a global IT destination. Recently, the state signed a $15 billion agreement with Google to establish a large-scale data centre, underscoring its ambitions in the digital economy even as it debates tighter controls on social media usage.

TDP Backs Minister’s Stand

Responding to Lokesh’s comments, TDP National Spokesperson Deepak Reddy said the minister had correctly highlighted the risks social media poses to children, reported The Print. He noted that minors often lack the emotional maturity to deal with harmful or misleading online content.

Reddy added that the Andhra Pradesh government was therefore examining international best practices, including Australia’s under-16 restriction, to frame policies that prioritise children’s safety while remaining legally sound.

As discussions continue, Lokesh’s remarks have sparked a wider debate on whether age-based social media restrictions are the next frontier in India’s evolving digital governance.

Related Video

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current regulatory landscape in India regarding minors and social media?

Currently, India relies on parental controls and platform-level safeguards. The Union government has not yet stated a clear position on blanket age-based restrictions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Australia Nara Lokesh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
India
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
Election 2025
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Cities
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget