Andhra Pradesh To Impose Social Media Ban Under 16? Nara Lokesh Eyes Australia Model

The Andhra Pradesh government is exploring the possibility of restricting access to social media platforms for children below the age of 16, IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said, signalling a potential policy shift aimed at protecting minors from harmful online content.

Speaking to Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lokesh said the state administration was closely studying Australia’s recent decision to impose a ban on social media use for those under 16. He stressed that young users are often ill-equipped to process the nature and impact of online content, making regulatory safeguards increasingly necessary.

Studying Global Models To Protect Minors

Lokesh said the Andhra Pradesh government believes the issue goes beyond parental supervision and requires a strong legal and policy framework, reported News 18. According to him, unchecked exposure to social media can negatively influence children’s mental health, behaviour, and worldview.

By examining Australia’s approach, the state hopes to understand how age-based restrictions can be implemented effectively, while balancing freedom of expression and technological realities. The move places Andhra Pradesh among a growing list of governments worldwide reassessing how digital platforms affect young users.

India’s Current Regulatory Landscape

At present, India relies largely on parental controls and platform-level safeguards to regulate minors’ access to social media. The Union government has not yet articulated a clear stance on blanket age-based restrictions, even as concerns over harmful online content continue to mount.

Several petitions seeking stricter oversight of digital platforms are currently pending before Indian courts. Legal and technology experts, however, caution that any attempt by individual states to enforce age limits could face constitutional hurdles, as well as practical challenges related to verification and compliance.

India has, in recent years, updated its legal framework governing data protection, cybersecurity, and social media regulation, reflecting the rapid pace of digital transformation and the growing influence of Big Tech.

Political Context & Tech Push In Andhra Pradesh

The remarks come at a time when Andhra Pradesh has assumed heightened political significance at the national level. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 2024 general election, strengthening ties between the state and the Centre.

Naidu, long regarded as technology-friendly, has been aggressively pitching Andhra Pradesh as a global IT destination. Recently, the state signed a $15 billion agreement with Google to establish a large-scale data centre, underscoring its ambitions in the digital economy even as it debates tighter controls on social media usage.

TDP Backs Minister’s Stand

Responding to Lokesh’s comments, TDP National Spokesperson Deepak Reddy said the minister had correctly highlighted the risks social media poses to children, reported The Print. He noted that minors often lack the emotional maturity to deal with harmful or misleading online content.

Reddy added that the Andhra Pradesh government was therefore examining international best practices, including Australia’s under-16 restriction, to frame policies that prioritise children’s safety while remaining legally sound.

As discussions continue, Lokesh’s remarks have sparked a wider debate on whether age-based social media restrictions are the next frontier in India’s evolving digital governance.