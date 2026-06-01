Jio Rolls Out Rs 189 Recharge Plan: Here Is How Airtel And Vi Stack Up Against It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jio offers Rs 189 prepaid plan for SIM activation, 28-day validity.

Airtel Rs 199 plan includes Adobe Express Premium, Hellotunes, Xstream Play.

Vi Rs 199 plan provides data, calls, SMS, and entertainment access.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi Recharge Plans: Reliance Jio has rolled out a Rs 189 prepaid plan, its most affordable service validity recharge for users who want to keep their SIM active without spending too much. The plan bundles basic data, calling, and a couple of platform benefits within a 28-day window.

For those comparing options in the sub-Rs 200 prepaid segment, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea also have plans worth considering. Here is how all three stack up.

What Does The Reliance Jio Rs 189 Prepaid Plan Get You?

The Rs 189 plan from Jio packs 2GB of total FUP data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMSes with a validity of 28 days. After the 2GB is used up, speeds fall to 64 Kbps. Users also get free access to JioTV and JioAICloud with their registered number.

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There are no OTT add-ons beyond these two. Jio also has a Rs 199 plan offering 1.5GB of daily data, but it only lasts 18 days, which is 10 days shorter than the Rs 189 plan.

How Does The Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Plan Compare?

Airtel's Rs 199 plan comes with 2GB of total data, 28 days of validity, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMSes per day. Where it pulls ahead is on add-on value: subscribers get a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription worth Rs 4,000, free Hellotunes, an Xstream Play subscription, and Airtel's Safe Network experience.

What Does The Vodafone Idea Rs 199 Plan Offer?

Vi's Rs 199 plan also gives users 2GB of data and 28 days of validity, paired with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes. It bundles Vi Movies and TV access for basic entertainment needs, but does not offer anything beyond that.

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Which Plan Works Best For You?

If keeping costs low is the priority, Jio's Rs 189 plan is the most budget-friendly with solid validity. For users who value added benefits, Airtel's Rs 199 plan offers the most with its Adobe Express Premium deal. Vi suits those who want a straightforward plan with light entertainment access at the Rs 199 price point.