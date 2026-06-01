HP, Lenovo, & Acer Are Building Cheap Windows Laptops With Qualcomm's New Snapdragon C Chip

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Qualcomm's Snapdragon C chip targets affordable Arm-based Windows laptops.

Entry-level laptops with Snapdragon C will start around $300.

New chip offers efficient performance, long battery life, and AI.

Qualcomm has unveiled a new chip aimed at bringing Arm-powered Windows laptops to much more affordable price points. Called the Snapdragon C, the processor is designed for entry-level machines expected to start at around $300, which roughly translates to Rs 28,000.

The company says it is targeting students, families, and small businesses that primarily need a laptop for everyday tasks like web browsing, video calls, streaming, and basic productivity work. The announcement was made ahead of Computex 2026.

What Do We Know About The Snapdragon C Chip So Far?

While Qualcomm did not share deep technical details at launch, earlier leaks offer a broader picture. The Snapdragon C is reportedly built on a 6nm process and features an eight-core CPU in a 1+3+4 configuration, paired with an Adreno GPU running at 900MHz. It also supports LPDDR5 memory and includes a small on-device AI engine.

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That AI hardware will not qualify devices for Microsoft's Copilot+ PC branding, but it is expected to enable lighter AI features without relying on the cloud, something that has largely been limited to pricier laptops until now.

Qualcomm's focus with this chip appears to be efficiency. The company is promising responsive everyday performance, long battery life, and cool, quiet operation, a combination that has traditionally been difficult to achieve on most x86-based budget laptops.

Which Laptop Brands Are Building Snapdragon C Devices?

Several manufacturers are already working on Snapdragon C-powered laptops, including Acer, HP, and Lenovo. One of the first devices expected to arrive is the Acer Aspire Go 15, which is set to offer a larger display, decent storage, and modern connectivity, making it a straightforward option for students.

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The Snapdragon C marks another step in Qualcomm's effort to push Arm-based Windows laptops beyond the premium segment. If real-world performance matches what is being promised, the chip could offer buyers a modern alternative to older budget Intel and AMD systems, while also adding competitive pressure on Chromebooks.