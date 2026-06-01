ROG's 20th Birthday Brings New Xbox Ally X20 Handheld, RTX 5090 Gaming PC: Check Full Specs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ROG celebrates 20 years with new hardware, software, and AI.

New handheld features AI processor, OLED display, and AR glasses.

Desktop boasts RTX 5090, holographic display, and advanced cooling.

Laptops, backpack, and board game expand gaming lifestyle offerings.

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has introduced a range of new gaming products and experiences at Computex 2026 as part of its "Edition 20" showcase, commemorating the brand's 20th anniversary. The announcement brings together new gaming hardware, software, lifestyle products, and AI-focused technologies aimed at gamers, creators, and enthusiasts.

The company said the launch represents the next phase of ROG's evolution, with a stronger emphasis on integrated ecosystems, extreme performance, and AI-driven experiences.

ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle Headlines New Gaming Launches

Among the biggest announcements was the limited-edition ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle, a new handheld gaming device designed to mark the anniversary milestone.

The handheld features AMD's Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and introduces a new 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Asus has also added upgraded controls, including TMR joysticks, a redesigned D-pad, and support for AI-powered gaming enhancements such as Auto SR upscaling.

The package also includes the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, positioning the bundle as a premium portable gaming solution for enthusiasts seeking immersive gameplay on the move.

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New ROG G1000 Desktop Packs RTX 5090 Graphics

ROG also unveiled the G1000 Edition 20, a flagship gaming desktop targeted at high-performance users.

The system supports up to an NVIDIA RTX 5090 graphics card and an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor. One of its standout features is the AniMe Holo display, which Asus describes as the world's first holographic fan system integrated into a prebuilt gaming PC.

To manage the heat generated by top-tier hardware, the desktop employs a Tri-Zone cooling architecture paired with a 420mm all-in-one liquid cooler. Asus claims the setup can handle up to 1000W TDP, providing room for future hardware upgrades.

Complementing the hardware is the new ROG Armoury Crate Edition 20 software experience. The special edition software introduces an anniversary-themed interface and enhanced customization tools designed to unify the look and feel of compatible ROG devices.

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Gaming Lifestyle Products And New Strix SCAR 18 Debut

Expanding beyond traditional gaming hardware, Asus also announced the ROG SLASH Backpack Edition 20, a limited-edition accessory featuring commemorative design elements, gold accents, and support for laptops up to 18 inches.

The company further revealed its first-ever board game, ROG Saga: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20. Designed around the brand's cyberpunk-inspired universe, the tabletop game supports up to four players and aims to extend the ROG ecosystem beyond digital gaming.

For laptop gamers, Asus introduced the new ROG Strix SCAR 18 (2026). The machine can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. It also features what Asus claims is the world's first 18-inch 4K 240Hz Mini LED laptop panel, alongside tool-less SSD and RAM upgrades and next-generation connectivity features.

With Edition 20, Asus is positioning ROG's future around AI-assisted gaming, powerful hardware ecosystems, and a broader expansion into gaming culture, lifestyle products, and immersive experiences as the brand enters its third decade.