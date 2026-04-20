WhatsApp Plus is an optional paid subscription offering extra customization features and convenience. It does not alter the core messaging experience or privacy protections for any user.
Do You Need WhatsApp Plus Subscription To Keep Using The App Now?
WhatsApp may introduce a paid ‘Plus’ subscription, but will the app still work for free users? Here’s what changes and what stays the same.
- WhatsApp Plus beta introduces paid subscription for extra features.
- Paid plan offers custom themes, premium stickers, and app icons.
- Subscribers can pin up to 20 chats, core features remain free.
WhatsApp Update: If you use WhatsApp daily, a new update may soon change how you personalise the app. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android hints at a paid subscription called WhatsApp Plus. While the core app remains free, this optional plan is designed for users who want extra features and more control over how the app looks and behaves.
From custom themes to premium stickers, WhatsApp seems to be testing a new way to offer added value without changing the basic messaging experience.
WhatsApp Plus Features Explained?
As per a report by WABeta Info, WhatsApp Plus is an optional subscription plan that introduces extra features without affecting the core app. Messaging, calls, and privacy protections like end-to-end encryption remain unchanged for all users.
The plan focuses mainly on customisation and added convenience. Subscribers get access to exclusive sticker packs, some with animated effects that appear even on the recipient’s screen.
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Users can also choose from 18 new theme colours, allowing them to change the app’s look beyond the default green interface.
There is also support for custom app icons, with 14 different styles ranging from minimal designs to more creative options. Another useful addition is the ability to pin up to 20 chats, compared to the standard limit of three, making it easier to manage important conversations.
Will You Be Able To Use WhatsApp Without Plus?
Yes, WhatsApp will continue to work normally without WhatsApp Plus. Core features like messaging, voice calls, and end-to-end encryption remain free for everyone. The subscription is optional and only adds extra features.
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WhatsApp Plus is currently being tested with a limited number of Android beta users. Pricing is around €2.49 per month in Europe, with regional variations like PKR 229 and $29 in some markets. It has not been launched in India yet.
Users may get a free trial and can cancel anytime via Google Play. Those who do not subscribe can keep using WhatsApp without any changes or restrictions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is WhatsApp Plus?
Will I still be able to use WhatsApp if I don't subscribe to Plus?
Yes, WhatsApp will continue to function normally for free. Core features like messaging, calls, and end-to-end encryption are unaffected and remain available to all users.
What kind of extra features does WhatsApp Plus offer?
WhatsApp Plus provides access to exclusive sticker packs, 18 new theme colors, custom app icons, and the ability to pin up to 20 chats instead of the standard three.
How much does WhatsApp Plus cost?
Pricing varies by region, with tests showing around €2.49 per month in Europe. Users might receive a free trial and can cancel subscriptions anytime.