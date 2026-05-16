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HomeEducationNEET Paper Leak: More Arrests Likely As CBI Expands Probe Into NTA Officials

NEET Paper Leak: More Arrests Likely As CBI Expands Probe Into NTA Officials

The CBI is expected to make more arrests in the NEET paper leak case as the investigation shifts towards individuals linked to the NTA’s examination process.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 16 May 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBI likely to arrest more individuals linked to NTA's examination process.
  • Investigators are probing wider network involving question paper preparation, printing, and distribution.
  • Pune professor PV Kulkarni identified as 'kingpin' with direct access to papers.
  • Raids across multiple cities yielded documents, phones, and electronic devices.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to make more arrests in the NEET paper leak case as the probe increasingly focuses on individuals linked to the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) examination process, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Investigators are examining the possible involvement of more people associated with the preparation, printing and distribution of the NEET question papers. Sources said the next round of arrests could include individuals connected to the internal exam mechanism of the NTA.

The development comes after the arrest of Pune-based chemistry professor PV Kulkarni, whom the CBI has described as the “kingpin” of the conspiracy. Officials believe the investigation could now widen further as agencies attempt to trace how questions from multiple subjects were allegedly leaked.

CBI Probing Wider Network Behind Question Leak

Sources said investigators are examining how questions from subjects other than chemistry were allegedly accessed and circulated. Officials noted that Kulkarni was known primarily for his expertise in chemistry, raising questions over who may have facilitated access to papers from other subjects.

The CBI has reportedly obtained from the NTA a list of around 50 individuals associated with various stages of the examination process, including question paper preparation, printing and release to examination centres.

The agency has also intensified questioning of people linked to the NTA as it attempts to map the chain of access to the confidential examination material.

ALSO READ | NEET-UG 2026: Delhi Aspirant Dies By Suicide After Paper Leak

PV Kulkarni Allegedly Had Direct Access to Exam Papers

According to the CBI, the investigation has revealed that PV Kulkarni, originally from Maharashtra’s Latur district, had been associated with the examination process on behalf of the NTA for a long period.

Officials alleged that his role in the process gave him direct access to the NEET question papers, which he then exploited to leak questions to students.

Kulkarni previously worked as a chemistry professor at Dayanand College in Latur and has since retired. Investigators reportedly reached him after questioning accused Manisha Waghmare in connection with the case.

ALSO READ | Coaching Centres Exposed After NEET Leak, Govt Cracks Down On Fake Ads And Toppers

Raids Conducted Across Multiple Cities

The CBI said on Friday that Kulkarni was arrested as part of its expanding investigation into the alleged paper leak conspiracy.

In the past 24 hours, the agency has carried out raids at several locations across the country. During the searches, officials seized multiple documents, mobile phones and electronic devices, all of which are now undergoing forensic and technical examination.

Investigators believe the analysis of the seized material could provide fresh leads and reveal the full extent of the network involved in the leak.

So far, eight people have been arrested from Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar. Five of the accused were produced before a court on Thursday and were remanded to CBI custody for seven days.

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Input By : Ravi Yadav

Frequently Asked Questions

Are more arrests expected in the NEET paper leak case?

Yes, the CBI is likely to make more arrests as the investigation focuses on individuals involved in the NTA's examination process.

Who is considered the 'kingpin' of the NEET paper leak conspiracy?

The CBI has identified Pune-based chemistry professor PV Kulkarni as the 'kingpin' of the conspiracy.

How did PV Kulkarni allegedly access the NEET question papers?

PV Kulkarni allegedly had direct access to NEET question papers due to his long-term association with the NTA's examination process.

What is the CBI examining regarding the wider network behind the leak?

The CBI is investigating how questions from subjects other than chemistry were accessed and circulated, and who facilitated this.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
NTA NEET Paper Leak Neet Paper Row
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