Who Was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS Top Commander Killed By US, Nigeria

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US and Nigerian forces killed senior ISIS operative Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.

Al-Minuki, believed ISIS's second global commander, operated in Africa.

Designated a global terrorist, he coordinated Africa-based ISIS operations.

Trump stated the operation significantly weakened ISIS's international network.

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the senior ISIS operative whom US President Donald Trump said was killed in a joint American-Nigerian military operation, was believed to be one of the terror group’s most influential leaders operating in Africa.

Trump announced on Friday that US forces, working alongside the Nigerian armed forces, had eliminated Al-Minuki during what he described as a “meticulously planned and very complex mission” carried out in Nigeria.

The US president identified Al-Minuki as the “second in command of ISIS globally” and claimed the operation dealt a major blow to the terror group’s international network.

Senior ISIS Figure Linked to Africa Operations

According to reports, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was also known by the name Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn Ali al-Mainuki and operated primarily across the Sahel region of Africa.

The Counter Extremism Project described him as a Nigerian national and a senior commander within the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), one of ISIS’s most active regional affiliates.

He was also reportedly responsible for directing operations connected to the Lake Chad division of ISIS’s General Directorate of Provinces, a structure overseeing the terror group’s global regional branches.

What Is the Sahel Region?

The Sahel is a vast semi-arid belt stretching nearly 5,900 kilometres across Africa, from the Atlantic Ocean in the west to the Red Sea in the east.

The region acts as a transition zone between the Sahara Desert and the greener savanna areas further south. It covers countries including Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Sudan, while also extending into parts of Gambia, Guinea, Cameroon and Eritrea.

Over the years, the Sahel has emerged as a major hotspot for extremist violence, insurgencies and terrorist operations linked to ISIS and al-Qaeda-affiliated groups.

Designated Global Terrorist by US in 2023

The US State Department officially designated Abu-Bilal al-Minuki as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in June 2023 during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Officials accused him of helping coordinate international funding, operational guidance and logistical support for ISIS-linked terror cells operating across Africa.

The State Department identified him under several aliases, including Abubakar Mainok and Abor Mainok, and stated that individuals linked to ISIS were subject to sanctions because of their involvement in global terrorist activities.

Trump Says ISIS Operations ‘Greatly Diminished’

Announcing the operation on Truth Social, Trump claimed Al-Minuki believed he could evade capture by hiding in Africa.

“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing,” Trump wrote.

He further said the ISIS leader would “no longer terrorise the people of Africa” or assist in planning attacks against Americans. Trump also thanked the Nigerian government for supporting the operation.