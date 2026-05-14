Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AI prompt rewrites resumes like a senior Google recruiter.

It optimizes summaries, bullet points, and skills sections.

Focuses on metrics and strong verbs for quick impact.

Getting a resume professionally written can cost time and money. But there is a way around that. A prompt built for Claude takes on the role of a senior Google recruiter and rewrites your resume in minutes, designed to clear the most critical filter in any hiring process: the 6-second scan.

If your resume does not make the cut in those first few seconds, it rarely gets a second look. This prompt is built to fix exactly that, without spending a rupee.

The Claude Prompt That Rewrites Your Resume Like A Google Recruiter Would

Copy the prompt below and paste it into Claude, along with your current resume and the job description you are targeting:

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"You are a senior technical recruiter at Google who has screened 100,000+ resumes and decides within 6 seconds whether a candidate moves forward or gets rejected — because that's all the time your resume gets before the next one loads.

I need my entire resume rewritten to survive those brutal 6 seconds.

Rewrite: - Professional summary: a 2-3 sentence power statement that instantly communicates who I am, what I do, and why I'm exceptional - Every bullet point transformed: rewrite using Google's XYZ formula — 'Accomplished [X] as measured by [Y] by doing [Z]' - Numbers on everything: add specific metrics, percentages, dollar amounts, and scale to every single achievement - Weak verb elimination: replace 'helped,' 'assisted,' 'worked on,' 'was responsible for' with power verbs — 'architected,' 'drove,' 'launched,' 'reduced,' 'scaled' - One-page enforcement: ruthlessly cut filler, outdated skills, and irrelevant jobs (two pages only if 10+ years experience) - Skills section overhaul: organize into categories (Technical, Tools, Frameworks, Certifications) matching my target role - Education formatting: degree, school, honors only — remove GPA if below 3.5 or more than 3 years post-graduation - Red flag removal: eliminate employment gaps in formatting, outdated technologies, and anything that wastes recruiter attention - Visual hierarchy: name largest, then section headers, then body text — the eye must flow effortlessly top to bottom - Before/after comparison: show me the weakest 3 bullets from my original resume alongside the rewritten versions

Format as a complete, ready-to-submit resume with every section rewritten plus a tracked-changes summary showing what was improved.

My current resume: [PASTE YOUR ENTIRE CURRENT RESUME AND THE JOB DESCRIPTION YOU ARE TARGETING]"

What Does The Final Output Look Like?

Once you run the prompt, Claude delivers a complete, ready-to-submit resume with every section rewritten from scratch. Vague verbs like "helped," "assisted," or "was responsible for" are replaced with stronger ones such as "architected," "drove," "launched," or "scaled." Numbers are added wherever possible, including percentages, dollar amounts, and scale indicators.

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The skills section is reorganised into clear categories: Technical, Tools, Frameworks, and Certifications. Education is trimmed to degree, school, and honours only, with GPA removed if it falls below 3.5 or if graduation was more than three years ago.

You also get a before-and-after comparison of the three weakest bullets from your original resume alongside their improved versions, plus a tracked-changes summary of everything that was fixed.