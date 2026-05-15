Android 17 Is Here: Check If Your Pixel Or Galaxy Phone Will Get Google's 'Biggest' AI Upgrade

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Android 17, codenamed 'Cinnamon Bun', debuts AI and creator tools.

Beta available for Pixel devices; stable rollout planned for June 2026.

Gemini Intelligence handles multi-step tasks and powers AI widgets.

New features include digital wellbeing tools and creator camera upgrades.

Android 17: Google has officially pulled the wraps off Android 17 during its The Android Show 2026 event, giving users an early look at the next big Android update packed with AI-driven tools, creator-focused upgrades, and productivity features. The upcoming operating system is expected to roll out first to supported Pixel smartphones in June 2026 before reaching other flagship Android devices later in the year. The latest Android version also introduces a fresh batch of Gemini-powered features, deeper customization, and tools designed to reduce excessive screen time.

Android 17 Beta: How To Sign Up And Which Phones Support It

Users eager to try Android 17 ahead of the stable rollout can enroll in Google’s Android Beta programme. The beta build is currently available primarily for eligible Pixel devices. To join, users need to sign in with their Google account through the Android Beta portal and register a supported device.

Google’s supported Pixel lineup for Android 17 includes:

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9 series, including Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Pixel 10 lineup and Pixel 10a

Users with unsupported devices may still install preview builds manually through the Android Developers platform, although Google generally recommends the beta programme route for regular users.

Following the Pixel rollout, Android 17 is expected to arrive on premium smartphones from other brands, including upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 models and the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices.

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Gemini Intelligence Takes Centre Stage

Artificial intelligence sits at the heart of Android 17. Google showcased “Gemini Intelligence”, an AI-powered assistant capable of handling multi-step tasks across apps.

The feature can reportedly pull information from Gmail, create shopping carts automatically, organise grocery lists, and complete app-based actions with minimal user input. Google says Gemini Intelligence will initially arrive on select Pixel and Galaxy smartphones before expanding to more devices later.

Android 17 also introduces AI-generated custom widgets. Users will be able to create personalised widgets using prompts, while still retaining Google’s Material Expressive design language.

Another major addition is Rambler for Gboard. The feature allows users to dictate naturally while the AI automatically cleans up pauses, filler words, corrections, and fragmented speech into coherent text.

New Features Aim To Reduce Doomscrolling

Google is also introducing a digital wellbeing tool called Pause Point. The feature displays a 10-second pause screen before users open distracting apps, giving them time to reconsider endless scrolling sessions.

Android 17 further adds “App Bubbles”, letting users minimise apps into movable floating bubbles that remain accessible over other applications, similar to chat heads.

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Content Creators Get Dedicated Upgrades

Content creators are getting several camera and editing enhancements with Android 17. A new Screen Reactions tool enables creators to record reaction videos with their screen appearing in the background.

Google’s partnership with Meta also brings Ultra HDR support, Night Sight integration, better video stabilisation, and improved upload quality for Instagram on Android devices.

The company also confirmed that Adobe Premiere will arrive on Android later this summer with mobile-focused templates for creators.

Android 17 Codename And Release Timeline

Although Google no longer publicly markets Android codenames, references inside development builds reportedly suggest Android 17 carries the internal codename “Cinnamon Bun”, as reported by Android Authority. The naming continues Google’s long-running dessert-themed tradition, following Android 16’s “Baklava” codename.

The stable Android 17 release is currently expected around June 2026, as reported by Phone Arena, beginning with Google Pixel devices before expanding to other manufacturers in phases.