‘Why Can’t PM Work From Home?’: Bhagwant Mann Targets Modi Over Fuel-Saving Appeal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab CM questions PM Modi's fuel conservation advice.

Mann criticizes PM's foreign tours amidst conservation appeal.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent appeal urging citizens to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s call to reduce fuel consumption, avoid unnecessary foreign travel, work from home and refrain from purchasing gold for a year, Mann questioned why similar measures were not being followed by the Prime Minister himself.

“First and foremost, the Prime Minister should avoid his foreign tours. Where is he right now? He has gone to the Netherlands; he is visiting three or four countries,” Mann said.

Also Read: Opposition Targets Modi Govt Over Fuel Price Hike; BJP Defends Move

'Why Can't PM Work From Home?'

The Punjab CM further criticised the Centre’s advisory, saying ordinary citizens were being asked to make sacrifices while the Prime Minister continued his overseas visits.

“He appeals to the people not to go abroad, yet he himself has gone abroad. Do not buy gold; avoid foreign travel; work from home. Why can't the Prime Minister work from home?” Mann remarked.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: On PM's appeal to save fuel, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, “First and foremost, the Prime Minister should avoid his foreign tours. Where is he right now? He has gone to the Netherlands; he is visiting three or four countries. He appeals to the people not to… pic.twitter.com/umqvkTWXUg — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

'But When Elecions Are Over ...'

Referring to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact on global fuel prices, Mann questioned why India was imposing restrictions while several other countries had not announced similar measures.

“The war is taking place elsewhere, yet restrictions are being imposed here in our country. Why were restrictions not imposed in other nations? Why did Nepal or any other country not do this?” he asked.

Mann also took a political dig at the timing of the Centre’s appeal, saying, “During the elections, there was no problem, but now the elections are over…”

Also Read: WFH, Virtual Hearings And Car Pooling: SC After PM Modi’s Fuel Saving Appeal

The remarks come amid growing political reactions to the Centre’s call for fuel conservation following volatility in global oil markets triggered by tensions in West Asia.

WFH, No Gold Purchase, Use EV: PM Modi

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to cut down on fuel consumption, defer gold purchases and avoid unnecessary foreign travel.

He also encouraged greater use of metro rail services, carpooling, electric vehicles and work-from-home practices as part of efforts to conserve foreign exchange reserves.

Following his appeal, Modi reportedly downsized his official convoy, with several BJP chief ministers and party leaders adopting similar austerity measures.

However, Opposition parties have attacked the Prime Minister’s remarks, describing the appeal as a reflection of the government’s “inability” to effectively manage the crisis.