WhatsApp Is Finally Letting You Change Chat Colours, And You'll Have 49 Options

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp Web to gain personalized chat themes soon.

Themes allow customizing message bubbles and wallpapers.

Forty-nine theme options to be explored by WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is working on bringing chat themes to its web client, a feature that has already been available on iOS and Android. The update was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.23.10.81, where users could pick their preferred chat theme. Now, the same experience is being extended to WhatsApp Business and, more notably, to WhatsApp Web.

The feature lets users personalise their chat interface by changing message bubble colours and wallpapers, making conversations easier to tell apart and more comfortable to look at.

How Will Chat Themes Work On WhatsApp Web?

At present, WhatsApp Web only allows users to set a default wallpaper and add doodles, which are patterned illustrations placed over the background. Beyond that, interface customisation on the web client has been fairly limited.

The upcoming update will change that. Chat themes are visual presets that let users adjust the appearance of their conversations, primarily by changing message bubble colours.

The wallpaper will automatically adjust to match the selected theme, giving the interface a more coordinated look. Users will be able to select their preferred theme directly from the page settings.

WhatsApp is also planning chat-level customisation, which means each conversation can have its own theme, separate from the global settings. So a work chat could carry a simple blue theme, while a group chat with friends could go with something like orange.

How Many Theme Options Will WhatsApp Offer?

WhatsApp is exploring 49 theme options in total, including the default. Several themes are variations of the same colour, differing in tone and intensity.

For instance, the blue category alone includes Default Blue, Default Blue Tonal, Default Blue Minimal, Sky Blue, Sky Blue Tonal, Royal Blue, and Royal Blue Tonal. This gives users the flexibility to find a shade that suits them best.

One important detail: chat themes are private. Only the person who sets a theme can see it. Other participants in the conversation will not see any change on their end, unlike Instagram, where theme changes are visible to everyone. The feature is still under development and is expected to roll out to beta testers before a wider release.