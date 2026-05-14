Nintendo Is Coming To India With Switch 1, & The Price Tag Will Make You Think Twice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nintendo to launch original Switch in India early 2025.

Console expected to retail at approximately Rs 20,000.

Redington likely distribution partner for official rollout.

Nintendo is reportedly preparing to make its official entry into the Indian market early next year, and while the news is long overdue, it comes with a catch that many fans may not be thrilled about. According to information discussed on the Day Zero podcast, the Japanese gaming giant is planning to bring the Nintendo Switch to India at a price point of around Rs 20,000.

The only problem, it seems, is that Indians will be getting the original Switch, a console that is nearly 10 years old, and not the recently launched Nintendo Switch 2.

What Do We Know About Nintendo's India Launch Plans?

According to the podcast, the launch is expected to happen sometime in February or March next year. Redington has been named as the likely distribution partner for the rollout. The model coming to India is expected to be the base Switch 1, not the newer Switch 2 that has already been making waves globally.

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For context, the Switch 1 already exists in India through the grey market, where it is available at prices that are broadly comparable to what Nintendo is now expected to officially charge. This makes the official pricing a point of interest, though not necessarily a dramatic improvement over what buyers can already access today.

Why Is Nintendo Entering India With A 10-Year-Old Console?

The decision to launch older hardware in a new market is being seen as a strange one. Launching a nearly decade-old console in 2025 or 2026 raises fair questions about how seriously Nintendo is approaching the Indian market.

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That said, Nintendo does carry strong intellectual property, including franchises like Pokémon and Zelda, which could genuinely drive interest among Indian consumers. A formal presence also means proper warranty support and official pricing, which grey market buyers currently do not get.

Whether Indian gamers will warm up to a first-generation Switch at this stage remains to be seen.