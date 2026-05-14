Nintendo is reportedly planning to officially enter the Indian market early next year, with the launch expected around February or March.
Nintendo Is Coming To India With Switch 1, & The Price Tag Will Make You Think Twice
Nintendo is officially coming to India, but before you celebrate, know this: it's not Switch 2, and the price tag is going to raise some serious questions.
- Nintendo to launch original Switch in India early 2025.
- Console expected to retail at approximately Rs 20,000.
- Redington likely distribution partner for official rollout.
Nintendo is reportedly preparing to make its official entry into the Indian market early next year, and while the news is long overdue, it comes with a catch that many fans may not be thrilled about. According to information discussed on the Day Zero podcast, the Japanese gaming giant is planning to bring the Nintendo Switch to India at a price point of around Rs 20,000.
The only problem, it seems, is that Indians will be getting the original Switch, a console that is nearly 10 years old, and not the recently launched Nintendo Switch 2.
What Do We Know About Nintendo's India Launch Plans?
According to the podcast, the launch is expected to happen sometime in February or March next year. Redington has been named as the likely distribution partner for the rollout. The model coming to India is expected to be the base Switch 1, not the newer Switch 2 that has already been making waves globally.
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For context, the Switch 1 already exists in India through the grey market, where it is available at prices that are broadly comparable to what Nintendo is now expected to officially charge. This makes the official pricing a point of interest, though not necessarily a dramatic improvement over what buyers can already access today.
Why Is Nintendo Entering India With A 10-Year-Old Console?
The decision to launch older hardware in a new market is being seen as a strange one. Launching a nearly decade-old console in 2025 or 2026 raises fair questions about how seriously Nintendo is approaching the Indian market.
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That said, Nintendo does carry strong intellectual property, including franchises like Pokémon and Zelda, which could genuinely drive interest among Indian consumers. A formal presence also means proper warranty support and official pricing, which grey market buyers currently do not get.
Whether Indian gamers will warm up to a first-generation Switch at this stage remains to be seen.
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Nintendo expected to officially launch in India?
What Nintendo console will be available at launch in India?
Nintendo is expected to launch the original Nintendo Switch console in India, not the newer Nintendo Switch 2.
What is the expected price of the Nintendo Switch in India?
The original Nintendo Switch is anticipated to be priced around Rs 20,000 upon its official launch in India.
Who is the likely distribution partner for Nintendo in India?
Redington has been named as the likely distribution partner for Nintendo's rollout in the Indian market.