TCS Nashik Case: WhatsApp Group, Key Calls Before Arrests Under SIT Scanner

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigation into TCS Nashik facility uncovers alleged conversion racket.

Accused reportedly targeted employees with financial or family issues.

Digital evidence, including WhatsApp, call records, and deleted chats examined.

TCS suspended employees and stated zero-tolerance for harassment.

An investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into activities at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO facility in Nashik has reportedly uncovered an alleged conversion racket with possible international links. The SIT, formed last week, is probing complaints filed by eight women employees. During the investigation, officials found that the accused allegedly targeted colleagues who came from financially weak backgrounds or were dealing with family issues. Authorities are now examining WhatsApp group and call records as part of the ongoing probe.

WhatsApp Group, Call Records Under Scanner

Police say digital evidence has become central to the investigation. The SIT has traced a WhatsApp group allegedly used by the accused to discuss colleagues, identify “targets”, and plan actions. Investigators are also working to recover deleted chats using forensic tools.

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Officials are further examining a possible foreign connection. A man identified as Imran, believed to have links to Malaysia, appeared in WhatsApp conversations and is suspected to be a preacher introduced through video calls. In these conversations, he allegedly spoke about opportunities abroad and the prospect of a better lifestyle.

According to a report by CNN-News18, investigators are also focusing on a crucial phone call made hours before the now-suspended TCS employees were arrested. Authorities are examining whether the communication was related to professional work or connected to the alleged criminal activities under investigation.

Police arrested seven staff members following a covert operation in which women constables entered the office disguised as housekeeping staff hired through a third party. Some male officers were also present on the premises in disguise. The arrested staffers have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and HR manager Nida Khan.

According to reports, the HR manager allegedly befriended female employees and encouraged them to offer namaz and wear a hijab.

TCS Nashik Case: What Are The Allegations?

Police are examining nine complaints related to incidents at TCS’s Nashik campus. The charges include sexual harassment, rape on the pretext of marriage, religious manipulation, and hurting religious sentiments. Investigators are also probing allegations that the HR department ignored POSH complaints between February 2022 and March 2026.

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Reports also state that one of the accused repeatedly engaged in a physical relationship with an employee on the promise of marriage. The accused allegedly touched another employee inappropriately and made derogatory remarks about her personal and marital life, NDTV reported.

“When the complainant repeatedly lodged verbal complaints regarding these incidents with the company’s head officer, he failed to take cognisance of her complaints regarding the molestation; instead, he effectively abetted their actions,” the police said in a statement.

A contractual employee alleged that the accused encouraged him to “make Hindu girls his girlfriend and marry them”. He also claimed the group discussed religious conversion and made allegations against the HR manager, according to NDTV.

“They were also given money. It has been ongoing since 2021. The HR madam was also funded,” the employee was quoted as saying.

Investigators have also recorded statements from three additional individuals believed to have been affected, though they have not filed formal complaints due to social stigma and personal concerns.

‘Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Harassment, Coercion’: TCS

TCS said it maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and confirmed that employees under investigation have been suspended pending enquiry.

“TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace,” the company said in a statement.

It added, “As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action.”