The iPhone 18 Pro lineup may feature a new signature shade called Dark Cherry, replacing last year's Cosmic Orange. Other tested colors include Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver.
iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: ‘Cosmic Orange’ Could Be Replaced By This New Colour
iPhone 18 Pro leaks suggest Apple may replace ‘Cosmic Orange’ with a new Dark Cherry shade. Here’s what the new colour and other expected changes could look like.
- iPhone 18 Pro may feature a 'Dark Cherry' color option.
- Minor design tweaks like a smaller Dynamic Island expected.
- New Pro models likely launching September 2026.
Which Is The New 'Cosmic Orange'?
Apple may be preparing to replace last year’s Cosmic Orange with a new signature shade called Dark Cherry. Unlike the bright and vibrant orange tone, Dark Cherry is expected to have a deeper, wine-like finish that looks more subtle and premium.
iPhone 18 Pro are expected to bring these three colours. (Credit: Foundry via Macworld)
Leaks suggest Apple has been experimenting with different shades of red, but this version leans towards a darker, refined appearance rather than a flashy one.
Also Read: Will iPhone 18 Pro Be Any Different From iPhone 17 Pro? Here's What You Need To Know
Along with Dark Cherry, the company is also testing Light Blue, a Dark Grey option, and a Silver variant. However, not all colours may make it to the final release as the lineup is still under development.
iPhone 18 Pro Expected Specs
In terms of hardware, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to stick close to the current design with only minor changes. One of the key updates could be a smaller Dynamic Island, which may offer slightly more usable screen space.
Also Read: Want To Buy iPhone Fold At Launch? Here's Why That Might Be Nearly Impossible
Reports also hint at a refined rear design, where the gap between the glass back and camera bump could be reduced for a cleaner finish. The upcoming foldable iPhone is expected to feature a slim profile, measuring around 4.7mm when unfolded, along with dual rear cameras and two selfie cameras.
The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is likely to launch in September, while the foldable model could arrive later.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What new color options are rumored for the iPhone 18 series?
What design changes are expected for the iPhone 18 Pro?
The iPhone 18 Pro might feature a smaller Dynamic Island for more screen space and a refined rear design with a reduced gap between the glass back and camera bump.
Are there any new iPhone form factors expected?
Yes, leaks suggest a new foldable iPhone is anticipated as part of the 2026 lineup, featuring a slim profile and dual rear cameras.
When is the iPhone 18 series expected to launch?
The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is likely to launch in September. The foldable model is expected to arrive at a later date.