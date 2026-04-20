iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: ‘Cosmic Orange’ Could Be Replaced By This New Colour

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro may feature a 'Dark Cherry' color option.

Minor design tweaks like a smaller Dynamic Island expected.

New Pro models likely launching September 2026.

iPhone 18 Leaks: The iPhone 18 series is already in the air, and while major hardware upgrades may be limited this year, something else is grabbing attention: the new colour options. Apple’s Pro lineup is known for introducing a signature shade every year, and early leaks suggest a shift in approach this time. Instead of bold and flashy tones, the company may go for more refined finishes. Along with this, small design tweaks and a new foldable iPhone are also expected to be part of the 2026 lineup.

Which Is The New 'Cosmic Orange'?

Apple may be preparing to replace last year’s Cosmic Orange with a new signature shade called Dark Cherry. Unlike the bright and vibrant orange tone, Dark Cherry is expected to have a deeper, wine-like finish that looks more subtle and premium.





iPhone 18 Pro are expected to bring these three colours. (Credit: Foundry via Macworld)

Leaks suggest Apple has been experimenting with different shades of red, but this version leans towards a darker, refined appearance rather than a flashy one.

Also Read: Will iPhone 18 Pro Be Any Different From iPhone 17 Pro? Here's What You Need To Know

Along with Dark Cherry, the company is also testing Light Blue, a Dark Grey option, and a Silver variant. However, not all colours may make it to the final release as the lineup is still under development.

iPhone 18 Pro Expected Specs

In terms of hardware, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to stick close to the current design with only minor changes. One of the key updates could be a smaller Dynamic Island, which may offer slightly more usable screen space.

Also Read: Want To Buy iPhone Fold At Launch? Here's Why That Might Be Nearly Impossible

Reports also hint at a refined rear design, where the gap between the glass back and camera bump could be reduced for a cleaner finish. The upcoming foldable iPhone is expected to feature a slim profile, measuring around 4.7mm when unfolded, along with dual rear cameras and two selfie cameras.

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is likely to launch in September, while the foldable model could arrive later.