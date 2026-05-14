PS Plus Games For May Revealed: Star Wars Outlaws, RDR2, & More Make The Cut. Check Out Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PlayStation Plus adds Star Wars Outlaws, Red Dead Redemption 2.

May lineup includes Bramble, The Thaumaturge, Flintlock.

Broken Sword and Enotria also join Extra/Premium tiers.

PS Plus Free Games: PlayStation Plus is adding a fresh batch of games to its catalogue this month, giving subscribers across Extra and Premium tiers plenty to work through. The May lineup spans a wide range of genres and settings, from the neon-lit crime syndicates of a galaxy far, far away to the dying days of the American frontier, a folklore-drenched Nordic wilderness, and the fog-covered streets of early 20th-century Warsaw.

There is something here for fans of open-world exploration, tactical RPGs, soulslike combat, and classic point-and-click adventures. PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers also get a bonus this month, with the iconic arcade shooter Time Crisis making its return. All titles go live on May 19.

PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium

Star Wars Outlaws (PS5)

The first open-world Star Wars game puts you in the shoes of Kay Vess, a scoundrel trying to carve out a new life in a galaxy run by crime syndicates.

You will need to fight, steal, and outmanoeuvre some dangerous factions across both familiar and new planets to survive. Risk and reward go hand in hand here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

Set at the close of the Wild West era, this sprawling story follows Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde Gang after a heist goes wrong in Blackwater. On the run from federal agents and bounty hunters, the gang fights to stay alive across a vast American landscape while internal tensions threaten to pull everything apart.

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The game also includes Red Dead Online, where players can ride solo or form a posse, run moonshine, and build their own story on the frontier.

Bramble: The Mountain King (PS5, PS4)

A dark, folklore-driven adventure where you play as Olle, a young boy on a mission to rescue his kidnapped sister from a troll.

The world is built around Nordic mythology and has a genuinely unsettling atmosphere. Knowing when to approach and when to stay hidden is central to getting through it.

The Thaumaturge (PS5)

Set in early 20th-century Warsaw, this RPG follows Wiktor Szulski, a man with the ability to read the emotions, desires, and hidden truths of those around him. His gift also feeds a dangerous pride that shapes the story's outcomes.

Players can summon folklore-inspired demons called salutors to influence allies, manipulate enemies, and fight in turn-based tactical combat. The setting and moral complexity are what make this one stand out.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5)

From A44, the studio behind Ashen, this is a Souls-lite action game where magic and gunpowder meet in a war against the Gods. After the Door to the Great Below is opened and armies of the dead flood the land, the Coalition army pushes back to save the city of Dawn and close the door for good. It blends fast combat with a revenge-fuelled journey across a world on the edge of collapse.

Broken Sword: Shadow Of The Templars Reforged (PS5, PS4)

A rebuilt version of the classic point-and-click adventure, following American tourist George Stobbart and journalist Nico Collard as they stumble into a globe-trotting conspiracy rooted in the secrets of the Knights Templar.

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The reforged edition brings meaningful enhancements to what was already a well-regarded story-driven game.

Enotria: The Last Song (PS5)

A soulslike action RPG set in a world drawn from Italian folklore and sunlit landscapes. You play as the Mask of Change, tasked with breaking a curse called the Canovaccio that has locked the world in a frozen, unnatural state.

You can take on the masks of defeated enemies to access new abilities and switch between up to three custom loadouts during combat.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Time Crisis (PS5, PS4)

The arcade classic returns, bringing back the original home version that launched on PlayStation in 1997. The updated release keeps the original console-exclusive special stages and adds gyro aiming. Players take cover behind walls and doors to dodge enemy fire in the series' signature style of time-pressured shooting.