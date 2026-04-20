iOS 27 Teased At Apple WWDC26: Your iPhone Could Get A Smarter Siri Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Redesigned Siri set for iOS 27, smarter AI capabilities.

Siri interface to integrate dynamically within iPhone's Dynamic Island.

Enhanced Siri will support natural conversations and multiple requests.

Apple WWDC26: Apple is getting ready for its next big software update, and early hints suggest iOS 27 could bring one of the most noticeable changes in years. Ahead of WWDC26, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple has already teased a redesigned Siri through its event artwork. The update is expected to give the voice assistant a fresh look along with smarter features. If the leaks are accurate, Siri may finally start feeling closer to modern AI chatbots, both in how it looks and how it responds.

What Is Changing In Siri’s Design With iOS 27?

According to Gurman, the new Siri interface will appear directly inside the Dynamic Island on the iPhone. When activated, the pill-shaped area expands and shows a prompt saying “Search or Ask,” along with a glowing cursor. This glow effect is inspired by the WWDC26 artwork and is especially visible in dark mode.

The same visual style is expected to carry over to a dedicated Siri app, where the search bar may also feature this glowing design. Apple reportedly used a black background in its teaser to highlight this effect more clearly.

While the final version may still change before launch, this design direction suggests Apple wants Siri to feel more immersive and visually responsive.

How Will Siri Work Differently In iOS 27?

Beyond the visual changes, Apple is planning major functional upgrades for Siri. The assistant is expected to support more natural conversations, allowing users to interact in a back-and-forth way rather than giving one command at a time. It may also handle multiple requests in a single sentence and better understand personal context.

Reports suggest Siri’s new system will be powered by updated foundation models, possibly using Google Gemini technology. Apple is also said to be working on unifying Siri and Spotlight search, along with introducing a separate app where users can revisit past conversations. Apple is expected to officially preview iOS 27 and the new Siri at WWDC on June 8.