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HomeTechnologyDid You Know You Can Schedule WhatsApp Messages? Here Is How To Do It

Did You Know You Can Schedule WhatsApp Messages? Here Is How To Do It

WhatsApp has no built-in scheduler, but Android and iPhone users each have a workaround. Here is what works, what does not, and what to check before you try it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp does not have a built-in scheduling feature for regular users, but there are a few ways to get around this, depending on the device you use. Android users have more options compared to iPhone users, as iOS tends to be more restrictive with third-party apps. 

Here is a breakdown of what works on each platform and what you need to keep in mind before you set it up.

How To Schedule WhatsApp Messages On Android

The most reliable way to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android is through third-party apps like SKEDit or Scheduled, both of which are available on the Play Store. 

Once downloaded, you need to grant the app accessibility permissions, compose your message, select WhatsApp as the platform, choose the contact, and set the date and time. The app then opens WhatsApp automatically and sends the message at the time you picked.

If you use a Samsung device, there is also a built-in option. You can long-press the send button directly in WhatsApp's message field and find a "Schedule message" option without needing any third-party app.

How To Schedule WhatsApp Messages On iPhone

iPhone users have fewer options due to iOS restrictions. The Shortcuts app, which comes built into every iPhone, lets you create an automation that opens WhatsApp at a set time. However, you will still need to tap "Send" manually, which means it is not fully automatic.

Apps like SKEDit and Scheduled are also available on iOS, but they may require your phone to be unlocked at the time the message is supposed to go out.

For those using WhatsApp Business, away messages and greeting messages can be set up to send automatically to contacts, though this is not the same as true message scheduling.

A few things to keep in mind: your phone needs to be on and connected to the internet at the scheduled time, and some apps need the screen to be unlocked to work. 

Always check what permissions an app is asking for before granting accessibility access, as those are sensitive settings.

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I schedule WhatsApp messages on my phone?

WhatsApp doesn't have a built-in scheduling feature for regular users. However, there are workarounds depending on your device. Android generally offers more options than iPhone.

How can I schedule WhatsApp messages on Android?

You can use third-party apps like SKEDit or Scheduled, which are available on the Play Store. Some Samsung devices also have a built-in scheduling option by long-pressing the send button.

What are the options for scheduling WhatsApp messages on iPhone?

iPhone users can utilize the Shortcuts app to set up an automation that opens WhatsApp at a specific time. However, you'll still need to manually send the message.

Do third-party scheduling apps work on iPhones?

Yes, apps like SKEDit and Scheduled are available for iOS. However, they may require your phone to be unlocked when the message is scheduled to be sent.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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