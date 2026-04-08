Want To Chat On WhatsApp Without Sharing Your Number? Now You Can

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WhatsApp has started rolling out a long-awaited username feature, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The feature lets users communicate with others on the app without sharing their phone numbers. However, it is currently available to a very limited number of users and will reach more accounts over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp has yet to officially confirm the feature, though it has been rumoured to arrive on the platform for some time. Here is everything known about it so far.

What Is WhatsApp's New Username Feature & How Does It Work?

The username feature allows users to pick a unique handle so others can search for and connect with them on WhatsApp without needing their phone number. This makes users more easily discoverable while keeping their contact details private.

To check if you have access, open your profile settings on WhatsApp. If you are part of the initial rollout, you will see a dedicated option to set up a username.

WhatsApp has set specific character requirements for the handles. Users must choose a username between 3 and 35 characters long, and it must contain at least one letter. Lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores are allowed.

However, a username cannot begin with "www." or end with a domain extension like ".com" or ".net", to avoid confusion with official websites.

How Will WhatsApp Handle Username Privacy & Cross-Platform Conflicts?

One notable detail from the report is that no one can claim your Instagram username on WhatsApp unless they can prove ownership.

If a username is already taken on Facebook or Instagram, the user must verify through the Accounts Centre that they are the rightful owner before claiming it on WhatsApp.

That said, the report cautions that using the same username across Instagram or Facebook could expose your profile on those platforms, so users should weigh the privacy implications before making a choice.

WhatsApp will also reportedly give users a "username key" option for added privacy. This four-digit code is required when someone tries to contact you for the first time, ensuring only people who know both your username and key can message or call you.