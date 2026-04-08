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HomeTechnologyWant To Chat On WhatsApp Without Sharing Your Number? Now You Can

Want To Chat On WhatsApp Without Sharing Your Number? Now You Can

WhatsApp is testing a username feature that lets you chat without sharing your phone number. Here's how it works and what the privacy risks look like.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp has started rolling out a long-awaited username feature, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The feature lets users communicate with others on the app without sharing their phone numbers. However, it is currently available to a very limited number of users and will reach more accounts over the coming weeks. 

WhatsApp has yet to officially confirm the feature, though it has been rumoured to arrive on the platform for some time. Here is everything known about it so far.

What Is WhatsApp's New Username Feature & How Does It Work?

The username feature allows users to pick a unique handle so others can search for and connect with them on WhatsApp without needing their phone number. This makes users more easily discoverable while keeping their contact details private.

To check if you have access, open your profile settings on WhatsApp. If you are part of the initial rollout, you will see a dedicated option to set up a username.

WhatsApp has set specific character requirements for the handles. Users must choose a username between 3 and 35 characters long, and it must contain at least one letter. Lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores are allowed. 

However, a username cannot begin with "www." or end with a domain extension like ".com" or ".net", to avoid confusion with official websites.

How Will WhatsApp Handle Username Privacy & Cross-Platform Conflicts?

One notable detail from the report is that no one can claim your Instagram username on WhatsApp unless they can prove ownership. 

If a username is already taken on Facebook or Instagram, the user must verify through the Accounts Centre that they are the rightful owner before claiming it on WhatsApp.

That said, the report cautions that using the same username across Instagram or Facebook could expose your profile on those platforms, so users should weigh the privacy implications before making a choice.

WhatsApp will also reportedly give users a "username key" option for added privacy. This four-digit code is required when someone tries to contact you for the first time, ensuring only people who know both your username and key can message or call you.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is WhatsApp's new username feature?

The username feature allows users to create a unique handle to be found and contacted on WhatsApp without sharing their phone number.

How do I set up a username on WhatsApp?

Check your profile settings on WhatsApp. If you have access, you will see an option to set up your username.

What are the requirements for a WhatsApp username?

Usernames must be 3 to 35 characters long, include at least one letter, and can contain lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp WhatsApp News WhatsApp Update TECHNOLOGY
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