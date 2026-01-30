What Is The AI Economic Council? India’s New Plan To Control How AI Affects Jobs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India should stop running after flashy AI headlines and instead focus on using artificial intelligence in ways that actually help people, create jobs, and improve productivity, the Economic Survey has said. The report clearly states that India’s real strength is not powerful computers but its large population, diverse data, and human talent.

To manage this shift safely, the survey has proposed setting up a new body called the AI Economic Council.

What Is AI Economic Council & Why India Needs It

The AI Economic Council is proposed as a non-technical body that will focus only on the economic and social impact of AI. Unlike regulators that deal with rules and compliance, this council will look at how AI affects jobs, skills, and livelihoods in a labour-heavy country like India.

Its main job will be to control the speed at which AI is adopted. Instead of letting companies automate everything at once, the council will work with industries to plan AI use over the next 10 years. It will study which jobs may disappear, which jobs will change, and where new roles can be created. This way, AI adoption does not come as a shock to workers.

The council will also decide whether an AI system should be launched immediately, tested through pilots, or delayed. These decisions will depend on whether workers are skilled enough, whether data systems are ready, and whether institutions can handle the change. The idea is simple: don’t deploy AI where people are not prepared for it.

AI Economic Council India's Plan For Jobs & Public Benefit

The AI Economic Council India plan puts people at the centre of AI policy. Every major AI rollout will need to show clear public benefit. This could be through job creation, higher productivity, or better delivery of services like healthcare, education, or governance.

The survey also stressed ethical limits. The council would draw clear red lines on worker surveillance, excessive monitoring, and biased algorithms. AI systems that harm privacy or treat workers unfairly would not be encouraged.

Another important warning in the survey is about over-dependence on large language models. Blindly copying global AI trends could make India dependent on foreign technology. Instead, the council will push for responsible, local, and practical AI use.

In short, the AI Economic Council is meant to ensure AI growth does not come at the cost of jobs, dignity, or social stability.