Grok AI Adds 'Anti-India' Claims To PM Modi’s Post, Triggers Online Uproar

A fresh controversy has erupted on X(formerly Twitter) after Grok, the platform’s AI assistant, wrongly translated a diplomatic post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What was meant to be a simple goodwill message to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu turned into a politically charged statement. Grok’s version added claims about “anti-India campaigns” and even mixed up Republic Day with Independence Day. Many users were shocked, as the original post only spoke about friendship and cooperation.

The error has raised serious concerns about misinformation, trust, and the dangers of AI translations in sensitive matters.

Grok AI Mistranslation Of PM Modi’s Post Sparks Outrage

PM Modi’s real message was calm and respectful. He thanked the Maldivian President for the Republic Day wishes and spoke about working together for the people of both countries. It was a normal diplomatic exchange that leaders post every day.





But Grok showed something completely different. Its “translation” talked about protests, anti-India campaigns, and political tension. None of this existed in the original post. The AI even confused Republic Day with Independence Day, which are two very different occasions in India.

Because Grok is built into a major social media platform, many people saw this text without knowing it was wrong. Some users believed it was what the Prime Minister had actually written.

Screenshots started spreading fast, creating confusion and anger. In today’s digital world, such mistakes can travel far before they are corrected.

This is dangerous because people often trust AI outputs. When an AI tool changes the meaning of a leader’s words, it can affect how citizens think about other countries and governments. What should have been a message of friendship suddenly looked like a political attack.

AI Translation Errors & India-Maldives Diplomatic Sensitivity

India and the Maldives have seen ups and downs in recent times. That makes any wrong political message even more sensitive. Even though the Indian government did not write the fake text, many readers could easily assume it did.

This is not the first time Grok has faced criticism in India. Earlier, it was questioned for generating misleading and harmful content. This new episode adds to the worry that AI tools are being used without enough checks.

AI can be helpful, but it is not perfect. In areas like politics and diplomacy, even one wrong line can become a headline.

Platforms must add clearer warnings, better accuracy systems, and stronger controls. Until then, users should remember one simple thing: AI-generated content is not always the truth.