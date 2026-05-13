More than 73,000 employees have already lost jobs across 95 technology companies this year, according to Layoffs.fyi data. The number is rising rapidly as some of the world’s biggest firms aggressively restructure around AI, automation, and efficiency-led operations.

The latest company preparing large-scale cuts is Meta Platforms. Reports suggest the Mark Zuckerberg-led company could eliminate nearly 8,000 roles in the coming weeks, with additional reductions under consideration later this year.

As Silicon Valley recalibrates its workforce, India’s policymakers, startups, and deep-tech ecosystem are beginning to view the disruption as something bigger than a jobs crisis. For many, this could become the moment India finally converts decades of “brain drain” into “brain gain”.

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Silicon Valley’s AI Reset Is Getting Brutal

The technology industry’s latest layoffs are not being driven by recession fears alone. Increasingly, companies are restructuring around AI-first operations.

Snap Inc. recently announced plans to cut around 1,000 employees while eliminating hundreds of unfilled positions. Internal communications reportedly highlighted how AI tools are now handling repetitive workflows faster and more efficiently.

Oracle has also carried out one of the sector’s largest workforce reductions this year, reportedly impacting around 30,000 employees globally, including nearly 10,000 in India.

Meanwhile, Atlassian reduced nearly 10 per cent of its workforce as it shifted focus towards AI-driven enterprise operations.

The message coming from global tech boardrooms is increasingly clear: companies want leaner teams, fewer repetitive workflows, and more AI-native systems.

But several experts say the current wave is being misunderstood.

Why India May Benefit From Global Tech Layoffs

Dr Ashish Chandra, partner at KPMG and global AI thought leader, believes the layoffs are not necessarily a sign of collapse.

“Global tech layoffs from Google, Amazon, and Meta, are being misread as decline. In reality, they signal a strategic reallocation of high-value talent. For India, this is not a disruption, it is an opening,” he told ABP Live English.

For decades, India’s brightest engineers moved abroad to build products, platforms, and AI systems for global technology giants. But uncertainty in international hiring markets is now forcing many professionals to rethink where the next decade of innovation will emerge.

India’s growing investments in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, digital public platforms, and quantum cybersecurity are suddenly becoming more relevant in that conversation.

Dr Chandra argued that India has already created the policy scaffolding through initiatives like Digital India, Startup India, and the IndiaAI Mission. The real challenge now, he said, is execution speed.

“This is India’s moment to transition from a services economy to an innovation economy,” he added.

Bigger AI Myth: Jobs Are Not Disappearing, They Are Changing

One of the biggest fears surrounding AI is that machines will replace humans entirely. Industry leaders, however, say the reality is more nuanced. “The deeper misconception is the fear narrative around AI. AI is not taking jobs; it is collapsing low-value work and expanding high-value decision systems,” Dr Chandra explained. That distinction is becoming increasingly important.

Instead of eliminating human involvement altogether, AI is reshaping what companies value. Routine operational work is shrinking, while demand is rising for professionals who can design AI systems, govern algorithms, secure digital infrastructure, and build large-scale intelligent platforms.

India’s push into strategic sectors like quantum cybersecurity is emerging as a major part of that shift.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of QNu Labs, said deep-tech ecosystems backed by government missions could fundamentally change how global talent views India. “When talent finds purpose, cutting-edge infrastructure, and global-scale opportunities at home, India shifts from talent exporter to innovation destination,” Gupta said.

He pointed to sovereign innovation programmes, public-private partnerships, and domestic IP creation as critical factors in attracting world-class researchers and engineers.

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AI Still Cannot Replace Human Context

Even as companies automate aggressively, experts warn that AI systems still struggle without human insight, local context, and reliable data. Gourav Sanghai, CTO and co-founder of Bharat Intelligence, said India’s diversity itself presents a major challenge for AI development.

“AI is built on data, compute, and models, but data is the real bottleneck, especially in India,” he said.

According to Sanghai, much of rural India’s economy still operates offline, leaving major gaps in how AI systems understand the country’s realities. That makes human oversight and local expertise essential.

He also dismissed fears that AI would replace farmers or erase agricultural jobs. “The real opportunity is not to replace farmers, but to empower them,” he said.

Sanghai argued that India now needs sovereign data infrastructure, multilingual AI systems, and grassroots AI education if the country wants to build inclusive innovation rather than urban-centric automation.

India’s Deep-Tech Moment May Finally Have Arrived

For years, India’s technology identity revolved around outsourced software services and engineering support. AI may now be forcing a more ambitious transition.

As global firms cut roles and rethink hiring, India is attempting to position itself not merely as a workforce supplier, but as a builder of next-generation technologies. Whether the country succeeds could depend on how quickly it can create meaningful, high-value opportunities in AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and frontier research.

“The real opportunity is not reverse brain drain. It is brain reinvestment at national scale,” Dr Chandra said.