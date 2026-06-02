NEET, CBSE Row: Sonam Wangchuk Joins Cockroach Janta Party's Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk backs student protest against NEET, CBSE controversies.

Party founder demands Education Minister's dismissal over CBSE probe.

CBSE Chairman, Secretary transferred amid On-Screen Marking scrutiny.

Education reform advocate and engineer Sonam Wangchuk has extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party's call for a student protest amid the ongoing controversies surrounding NEET and the CBSE. His backing comes after party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a protest in Delhi on June 6.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has demanded the dismissal of the Union Education Minister following the transfer of senior Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials and the launch of a probe into the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) procurement process.

Dipke Announces Delhi Protest

In a video shared on X, Dipke announced that he would travel to Delhi on June 6 and urged students to join a protest. He also appealed to supporters to gather at the airport to receive him, claiming that recent developments within CBSE raised serious questions that required accountability at the highest level.

In his social media message, the Cockroach Janta Party founder said he would arrive in Delhi on June 6 and invited students from across the country to participate in a protest demonstration. He also asked supporters to meet him at the airport upon his arrival.

The remarks came shortly after reports emerged that CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were among senior officials facing transfer orders amid indications of administrative action.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Set To Return To India, Calls Students To Join Delhi Protest

CBSE Procurement Under Scanner

Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted a one-member committee to examine matters related to the procurement of services for CBSE's On-Screen Marking System.

According to an official statement, the committee will be headed by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission. The panel has been tasked with inquiring into issues connected to the procurement process for the marking system used by the board.

The government said the committee chairperson has also been authorised to seek assistance from officers of other departments and offices whenever required for the inquiry.

The Capacity Building Commission will provide the necessary support for the panel's functioning as it examines the procurement-related issues. The inquiry comes amid heightened scrutiny of administrative processes within CBSE, with the transfer of senior officials and the launch of the probe drawing attention to the functioning of the board.

Also Read: CBSE OSM Row: Govt Transfers Chairman, Secretary; Probe Panel Formed