Will iPhone Ultra Actually Ship On The Same Day As iPhone 18 Pro? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's first foldable iPhone, the Ultra, may launch 2026.

iPhone Ultra announcement expected September 2026 with iPhone 18.

Foldable model release might be staggered due to production.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's first foldable iPhone is one of the most anticipated devices the company has ever been linked to, and early reports suggest it could arrive as soon as 2026. The device is expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, though some leaks still refer to it as the iPhone Fold.

Apple has not confirmed any details officially, but the buzz around this device has been building steadily, with reports pointing to a September 2026 window for its unveiling alongside the broader iPhone 18 series.

When Is The iPhone Ultra Expected To Be Announced?

Apple traditionally holds its annual iPhone event in the first half of September, usually on a Tuesday or Wednesday. Based on the company's past launch schedules, industry watchers expect the keynote to take place around September 9, 2026.

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The second week of September tends to be the preferred slot, as Apple generally avoids scheduling its event immediately after Labour Day in the US, given that international media and partners travel to Cupertino for the announcement.

The iPhone Ultra is expected to be introduced at this event alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, marking what would be a significant moment for Apple, as it would be the company's first foldable iPhone.

Will iPhone Ultra Go On Sale At The Same Time As iPhone 18 Pro?

This is where things get more complicated. While the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to go on pre-order around September 11, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific Time, with a sale date likely falling on September 18, 2026, the iPhone Ultra may not follow the same schedule.

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Reports suggest Apple could stagger the release of the foldable model due to the complexity involved in foldable display production and supply chain management. So while the announcement may happen in September 2026, buyers may have to wait longer to actually get their hands on the iPhone Ultra.

Apple is also expected to release iOS 27 around the same period, a few days after the keynote, with the iPhone Ultra shipping with it pre-installed once it does go on sale.

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