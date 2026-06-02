Centre Appoints Lokhande Prashant Sitaram As New CBSE Chairperson

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senior CBSE officials reassigned amid procurement inquiry.

New Chairperson appointed; former chairman transferred elsewhere.

Probe committee formed to review On-Screen Marking system procurement.

Senior CBSE officials have been reassigned by the Centre amid an ongoing inquiry into the procurement of services for the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. An official order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) confirmed that CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh has been transferred to the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare as Additional Secretary, while Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Lokhande Prashant Sitaram has been appointed as Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education.



Rahul Singh has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. pic.twitter.com/P4kM4xAaXD June 2, 2026

Top-Level Reshuffle

According to the ACC order dated June 2, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, an IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre and currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs, has been appointed Chairperson of CBSE in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

The order also stated that Rahul Singh, a 1996-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre who was serving as CBSE Chairperson, has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

The transfers follow reports that senior CBSE officials, including Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta, were facing administrative action amid questions surrounding the board's procurement processes.

Also Read: CBSE OSM Row: Govt Transfers Chairman, Secretary; Probe Panel Formed

OSM Procurement Under Scanner

The Centre has constituted a one-member committee to inquire into matters related to the procurement of services for CBSE's On-Screen Marking System.

According to an official notification, the committee will be headed by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission. The panel has been tasked with examining issues connected to the procurement process and has been empowered to seek assistance from officers of other departments and government offices whenever required.

The government has also directed the Capacity Building Commission to provide secretarial assistance to the committee to facilitate its work.

Report Due In One Month

The inquiry panel has been asked to submit its findings within one month to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The committee's report is expected to determine whether any procedural lapses occurred in the procurement of services for the OSM system and could shape any further administrative action arising from the investigation.

Also Read: NEET, CBSE Row: Sonam Wangchuk Joins Cockroach Janta Party's Protest

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