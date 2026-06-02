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HomeEducationCentre Appoints Lokhande Prashant Sitaram As New CBSE Chairperson

Centre Appoints Lokhande Prashant Sitaram As New CBSE Chairperson

CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh has been shifted to the Agriculture Ministry as the Centre launches a probe into the board's OSM procurement process.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senior CBSE officials reassigned amid procurement inquiry.
  • New Chairperson appointed; former chairman transferred elsewhere.
  • Probe committee formed to review On-Screen Marking system procurement.

Senior CBSE officials have been reassigned by the Centre amid an ongoing inquiry into the procurement of services for the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. An official order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) confirmed that CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh has been transferred to the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare as Additional Secretary, while Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education. 

Top-Level Reshuffle

According to the ACC order dated June 2, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, an IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre and currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs, has been appointed Chairperson of CBSE in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

The order also stated that Rahul Singh, a 1996-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre who was serving as CBSE Chairperson, has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

The transfers follow reports that senior CBSE officials, including Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta, were facing administrative action amid questions surrounding the board's procurement processes.

Also Read: CBSE OSM Row: Govt Transfers Chairman, Secretary; Probe Panel Formed

OSM Procurement Under Scanner

The Centre has constituted a one-member committee to inquire into matters related to the procurement of services for CBSE's On-Screen Marking System.

According to an official notification, the committee will be headed by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission. The panel has been tasked with examining issues connected to the procurement process and has been empowered to seek assistance from officers of other departments and government offices whenever required.

The government has also directed the Capacity Building Commission to provide secretarial assistance to the committee to facilitate its work.

Report Due In One Month

The inquiry panel has been asked to submit its findings within one month to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The committee's report is expected to determine whether any procedural lapses occurred in the procurement of services for the OSM system and could shape any further administrative action arising from the investigation.

Also Read: NEET, CBSE Row: Sonam Wangchuk Joins Cockroach Janta Party's Protest

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET CBSE Row CBSE Chairperson Lokhande Prashant Sitaram
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