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HomeEducation'Sack Pradhan': Opposition Tells PM Modi After CBSE Top Brass Transfers

'Sack Pradhan': Opposition Tells PM Modi After CBSE Top Brass Transfers

“The entire responsibility for the irregularities in CBSE lies with the Ministry of Education, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is accountable for this,” the party wrote.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Students flagged alleged flaws, leading to a government probe.

Shortly after reports emerged that CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were being removed amid the controversy surrounding the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, Opposition parties intensified their attack on the Centre and demanded stricter action, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Taking to X, the Indian National Congress said the responsibility for the alleged irregularities rested with the Ministry of Education and accused the Modi government of attempting to shield the political leadership.

“The entire responsibility for the irregularities in CBSE lies with the Ministry of Education, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is accountable for this,” the party wrote.

Congress Demands Minister’s Removal

In its statement on X, the Congress further alleged that the contract linked to the controversy was awarded under the supervision of the Union government.

“The contract to a corrupt company like COEMPT was awarded under the oversight of Dharmendra Pradhan and the Modi government. The Modi government cannot escape its accountability through these petty actions. Dharmendra Pradhan has no right to remain in his position. Narendra Modi should stop protecting him and dismiss him immediately,” the party said.

The company and CBSE have denied allegations of corruption, though the Centre has now ordered a probe into the matter.

Jairam Ramesh Questions Timing Of Transfers

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also criticised the government’s decision, saying the transfers appeared aimed at shifting responsibility onto bureaucrats.

“Today’s action, clearly timed for after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education’s meeting with the CBSE Board, is an attempt to distract and fix accountability on bureaucrats rather than the political leadership,” Ramesh wrote on X.

“It should be remembered that CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh had been given a two-year extension by the Cabinet Committee on Appointments as recently as November 2025,” he added.

Kejriwal Says Officials Are Being ‘Protected’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also questioned the government’s response to the controversy.

“What? CBSE Chairman and Secretary transferred? Bas? Is that govt’s response to such a huge scandal? Is that a punishment or protection?” he wrote on X.

How The OSM Portal Controversy Escalated

Over the past few weeks, several posts from students, parents and teachers alleging irregularities in CBSE’s OSM portal circulated widely on social media.

The issue gained national attention after two teenagers publicly flagged alleged flaws in the system.

Seventeen-year-old Sarthak Sidhant drew attention after publishing findings based on tender documents available on the Central Public Procurement portal. He alleged that CBSE had “rewrote rules” to favour Coempt EduTeck.

Separately, 19-year-old Nisarga Adhikary claimed he was able to hack the OSM portal and identify major security vulnerabilities.

In a detailed blog post published on his website and shared on X, Nisarga said he had identified several flaws in the CBSE portal in February and had reported them to CERT-In.

Centre Orders Probe

Amid mounting scrutiny, the Centre has constituted a One-Member Committee to inquire into matters related to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking system by CBSE.

ALSO READ: CBSE OSM Row: Govt Transfers Chairman, Secretary; Probe Panel Formed

The inquiry comes as the board’s evaluation reforms continue to face increasing public and political scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rahul Singh? CBSE Chairman Transferred During OSM Controversy

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action has the Centre taken in response to the OSM portal controversy?

The Centre has ordered a probe into the matters related to the procurement of services for the On-Screen Marking system by CBSE.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dharmendra Pradhan AAP CONGRESS ARVIND KEJRIWAL Sack Pradhan Opposition Tells PM Modi To Sack Pradhan
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