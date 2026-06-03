India @ 2047 Conclave Today: When, Where And How To Watch LIVE

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ABP Network hosts India @ 2047 Conclave on June 3.

Conclave theme: 'Building Bharat @ 2047' explores national transformation.

Discussions cover infrastructure, economy, AI, digital, and culture.

ABP Network is set to host the latest edition of its flagship India @ 2047 Conclave in New Delhi on June 3, bringing together policymakers, economists, industry leaders, technologists and cultural personalities to discuss India’s long-term development journey.

Held under the theme ‘Building Bharat @ 2047’, the conclave will focus on the opportunities and challenges involved in transforming India into a developed nation by the centenary of Independence.

Through a series of keynote addresses and panel discussions, the event aims to examine the policies, infrastructure, innovation and governance frameworks that could shape India’s future over the next two decades.

Infrastructure And Urban Transformation In Focus

The day-long conclave will open with discussions centred on infrastructure financing, public-private partnerships and urban transformation.

Former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia is expected to discuss ways to accelerate infrastructure development and support India’s long-term growth ambitions.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Bhide is also expected to share insights on strengthening public infrastructure and building globally competitive cities.

A separate session on women in infrastructure will spotlight changing workplace dynamics in sectors traditionally dominated by men.

Neha Solanki, part of India’s first all-women underground mine rescue team, will participate alongside truck driver Yogita Raghuvanshi, port operator L Karthika and Vedanta executive Sindhu Pandre.

Economy, AI And Digital Transformation

Economic resilience, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure are among the key themes scheduled for the afternoon sessions.

Economist Surjit Singh Bhalla is expected to examine global economic challenges and India’s policy response, while Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners and Surge, will discuss the future of artificial intelligence in India.

NITI Aayog Distinguished Fellow Debjani Ghosh is set to speak on the evolution of digital infrastructure and its role in economic growth and public service delivery.

Shishir Priyadarshi of the Chintan Research Foundation is expected to address the balance between economic growth and net-zero commitments.

Chief Ministers And Union Ministers To Participate

Several senior political leaders are also expected to participate in discussions focused on governance and public policy.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are likely to share their perspectives on development and administration.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, CR Patil, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Sarbananda Sonowal are expected to discuss issues related to railways, digital transformation, water resources, aviation and maritime connectivity.

Entertainment And Culture Conversations

The conclave will also feature conversations from the entertainment industry focusing on storytelling, culture and India’s evolving creative landscape.

Actor Bobby Deol, actor Manoj Bajpayee, producer Nikhil Dwivedi and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali are expected to participate in various sessions during the event.

Manoj Bajpayee is scheduled to speak on portraying real-life heroes on screen, while Imtiaz Ali is expected to reflect on India’s changing cultural identity and the role of storytelling in shaping public discourse.

How To Watch India @ 2047 LIVE

The India @ 2047 Conclave will be held on June 3, 2026, at the Hotel Taj Palace, Shahjahan Hall, in New Delhi.

The conclave is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST, with the opening session featuring Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

Entry to the physical event is available through prior registration, special invitations or official passes issued by the organisers.

For viewers unable to attend in person, the conclave will be streamed live on ABP Network’s television channels, the ABP Live website and mobile app, as well as ABP’s official YouTube channel.

Selected sessions are also expected to be streamed on official social media platforms, including Facebook and X.

Platform To Discuss India’s Long-Term Transformation

India @ 2047 has been positioned as a platform focused on imagining and shaping India’s journey towards the centenary of Independence.

The conclave aims to bring together voices from government, business, technology, academia and civil society to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the country as it prepares for the next phase of development.

ALSO READ: ABP India@2047 Conclave 2026: How To Watch The Event Live & When It Starts

By combining perspectives from policymakers, industry leaders and cultural figures, the event seeks to examine the decisions, reforms and innovations that could influence India’s trajectory over the coming decades.

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