Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coaching institute closed after late-night attack and vandalism.

Assailants injured staff, damaged property; police investigating.

Owner alleges rival institute involvement and firing incident.

Police reviewing CCTV, examining rival institute dispute angle.

The coaching institute run by noted educator Khan Sir remained closed on Wednesday following an attack and vandalism incident at the premises in Patna's Musallahpur Haat area late Tuesday night.

According to police, around 10 to 12 individuals allegedly entered the coaching complex at approximately 10:55 pm, assaulted staff members, damaged office property, and tore banners and posters displayed at the institute.

Security Guard Injured In Attack

A security guard deployed at the coaching centre sustained injuries during the incident and is currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

The attackers allegedly fled the spot before police arrived. A police team reached the coaching institute around 11:15 pm and initiated an investigation.

Khan Sir arrived at the premises later in the night after being informed about the incident.

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Allegations Of Firing Under Investigation

Khan Sir alleged that shots were fired during the attack and claimed the incident was orchestrated by individuals linked to a neighbouring coaching institute.

According to him, tensions had arisen due to his institute's lower fee structure and academic performance. He further alleged that threats had been issued against the coaching centre in recent days.

However, police said they have not yet confirmed whether any firing took place during the incident.

Rivalry Angle Being Examined

Sources indicated that investigators are examining whether the incident was linked to an ongoing dispute involving competing coaching institutes in the area.

Patna SP Diksha Kumari said preliminary information suggests that a disagreement related to posters may have preceded the incident.

"About 10 to 12 people reached the spot. Confirmation regarding firing has not been established yet. Investigation is underway. One person has been injured and CCTV footage is being examined," the officer said.

Coaching Centre Closed, Security Tightened

Following the attack, security has been enhanced around the coaching institute, with police personnel deployed in the vicinity.

Students were seen gathering outside the coaching centre after news of the incident spread.

Khan Sir has announced the temporary closure of the institute, and sources said the coaching centre may remain shut for the next few days as authorities continue their investigation.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved and determine the circumstances that led to the violence.

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