Meta Connect 2026 will take place on September 23 and 24. The keynote begins at 4 pm Pacific on Wednesday, September 23.
Meta Connect 2026 Has A Date, & The Teaser Zuckerberg Posted Is Already Giving Things Away
Meta Connect 2026 is set for September 23–24, and Zuckerberg's teaser slides are already hinting at smart glasses, a new smartwatch, and some very blurry surprises.
- Meta Connect 2026 dates set; keynote September 23.
- Teaser hints at AI, smart glasses, and performance.
- New smart glasses and smartwatch rumors may appear.
Meta Connect 2026: Meta has locked in the dates for its annual consumer show. Meta Connect 2026 will take place on September 23 and 24, with the keynote starting at 4 pm Pacific on Wednesday, September 23. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on his Instagram page, sharing a series of slides that hint at what attendees can expect.
Based on the location slide, the event will be held at the same San Francisco venue as last year's edition. The teaser slides reference "demos, special guests, AI updates, better wifi," along with a barely blurred word that appears to read "performance."
What Did Zuckerberg's Teaser Reveal About Meta Connect 2026?
The slides Zuckerberg posted gave away quite a bit. One shows a sunglasses emoji, while another features Zuckerberg himself holding what are clearly glasses, with other devices visible on the table in front of him - possibly more glasses and what looks like a puck of some kind.
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The smart glasses angle lines up with an earlier rumour from March, which hinted that Ray-Ban Meta glasses designed for prescription lenses could launch this year.
What Devices Could Meta Announce At The September Event?
Beyond smart glasses, there are a few products that have been doing the rounds in rumour circles. One is a Meta smartwatch, reportedly code-named Malibu 2.
Early 2026 rumours suggest the device is being positioned as a direct challenger to Apple, offering features common to leading smartwatches along with a built-in Meta AI assistant. The blurred "performance" mention in the teaser slides could be a nod to this.
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Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth also confirmed in February that the Quest 4 headset is still on its way, though details since then have been scarce.
A render that surfaced earlier this year appeared to show a lightweight VR headset prototype, but that device is not expected to arrive until 2027. For now, September remains the clearest deadline for answers.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Meta Connect 2026?
Where will Meta Connect 2026 be held?
The event will be held at the same San Francisco venue as last year's Meta Connect.
What can attendees expect at Meta Connect 2026?
Attendees can anticipate demos, special guests, AI updates, and improved Wi-Fi. There's also a hint of 'performance' being discussed.
What devices might Meta announce at the event?
Meta might announce smart glasses, potentially designed for prescription lenses. A Meta smartwatch and the Quest 4 headset are also rumored possibilities.