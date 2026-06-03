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HomeNewsWorldUS Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Kuwait, Bahrain; Launches Strike On Qeshm Island

US Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Kuwait, Bahrain; Launches Strike On Qeshm Island

US Central Command said none of the Iranian missiles reached their intended targets, with missiles directed at Kuwait and Bahrain either failing or being intercepted.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US thwarted Iranian missile, drone attacks targeting regional nations.
  • Iran launched ballistic missiles; US/regional defenses intercepted most.
  • IRGC claimed responsibility, citing US Qeshm Island strike.
  • Iran warned US and allies against future provocations.

The US military said on Tuesday that it had successfully thwarted a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks directed at neighbouring countries in the region, while also carrying out what it described as self-defence strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles towards regional states, but none reached their intended targets.

“Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours; however, all failed to hit their intended targets,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

US and Regional Air Defences Intercept Missiles

The US military said two Iranian missiles fired towards Kuwait either fell short of their targets or broke apart during flight.

CENTCOM also said that three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted immediately by US and Bahraini air defence systems before they could cause damage.

Meanwhile, explosions were reportedly heard across Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain and Erbil on Wednesday, underscoring growing tensions across the region.

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IRGC Claims Responsibility for Missile Strikes

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later claimed responsibility for missile strikes that it said targeted American military bases in Kuwait.

In a statement, the IRGC said the operation was carried out in response to what it described as a US attack on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

The Iranian force said its Aerospace Force launched what it called “precise and concentrated missile attacks” against US military facilities in Kuwait.

Iran Issues Warning to United States

The IRGC described the strikes as retaliation for what it characterised as an assault on Iran’s sovereignty.

“In response to the provocation and blatant aggression of American terrorist forces targeting the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the beloved island of Qeshm, the Air and Space Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, by the grace and support of Allah and in line with its commitment to protect the homeland, subjected the military bases of American occupiers in Kuwait to precise and concentrated missile attacks, resulting in the successful destruction of their targets and the ignition of the aggressors' trenches,” the IRGC said.

The statement also contained a warning directed at Washington and countries that allow their territory or airspace to be used against Iran.

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‘Hit and Run’ Era Has Ended, Says IRGC

The IRGC said any future action that violates Iran’s borders or sovereignty would trigger a severe response.

“Any new stupidity, further aggression, or any action that violates even a single inch of our borders and sovereignty will be met with a devastating, crushing, and decisive response that goes beyond all laws and established boundaries,” the statement said.

The Iranian force further warned that it would not hesitate to target what it described as the interests and headquarters of aggressors across the region, adding that the era of “hit and run” operations had ended and that those responsible would face the consequences of their actions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Iran successfully hit their targets with the missile and drone attacks?

No, the US military stated that Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles towards regional states, but none reached their intended targets. Some missiles fell short or broke apart, while others were intercepted.

Which countries were targeted by Iran's missile and drone attacks?

Iran launched missiles towards regional neighbors, including Kuwait and Bahrain. Explosions were reportedly heard across Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, and Erbil.

Who claimed responsibility for the missile strikes?

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the missile strikes, stating they targeted American military bases in Kuwait.

What was the stated reason for Iran's missile attacks?

The IRGC stated the operation was retaliation for what they described as a US attack on Iran's Qeshm Island, characterizing it as an assault on Iran's sovereignty.

Did Iran issue any warnings to the United States or other countries?

Yes, the IRGC issued a warning to Washington and countries allowing their territory to be used against Iran. They stated any future violation of Iran's borders would trigger a severe response.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict Iran War US Iran War
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