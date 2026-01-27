Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Be Costlier: Here's Why Waiting Wins

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Be Costlier: Here's Why Waiting Wins

Samsung Galaxy S26 may launch in February 2026 with higher prices. But history shows Galaxy phones lose value fast, making it smarter to wait a few months and save big.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: The Galaxy S26 is expected to launch in late February 2026, but Samsung is still unsure about its final price. Rising memory and part costs may push prices higher. For buyers, this is a clear sign to slow down. Samsung phones lose value very fast, and pre-ordering often means paying the highest price. If you love smart deals, waiting is your best friend.

History shows that just a few months later, the same phone becomes much cheaper. You still get top features, but without burning your money.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price: Why Waiting Makes Sense

Samsung flagships drop in value quickly. Data from SellCell shows that Galaxy S phones lose almost half their value within six months. The Galaxy S23 lost nearly 50% in six months. The S24 and S25 followed the same pattern. This means the Galaxy S26 will also become much cheaper by mid-2026.

This does not mean shops will sell it at 50% off. That number is the trade-in value. Refurbished phones usually cost 20% to 30% more than the base price. Still, the savings are big.

For example, a refurbished Galaxy S25 Ultra already costs much less than a new one. The same will happen with the Galaxy S26. Waiting six months gives you the perfect balance. You still get a modern phone with long software support, a great camera, and top performance. But you avoid paying extra just for being early.

Buy from a trusted seller who uses original parts and gives a warranty. It feels almost like buying new, but you save a lot of money.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Deals: Why 2026 May Be Different

Reports from a Korean publication, ET News, say Samsung may increase Galaxy S26 prices by $30 to $60. That is not huge. The real problem is that Samsung may cut back on big offers.

In the past, Samsung gave free storage upgrades during pre-orders. You paid for 256GB and got 512GB at no extra cost. With memory prices rising, this deal may disappear.

In 2025, Samsung ran many discounts on the Galaxy S25. But right now, it is selling at full price on Samsung’s website. This shows that 2026 may have fewer exciting deals.

As Forbes states, the smartest move is simple. Do not rush on launch day. Let others buy first. Wait six months. Then pick up a refurbished Galaxy S26 from a trusted seller. You will get the same phone, the same power, and the same experience, just at a much better price.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 expected to launch?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is anticipated to launch in late February 2026. However, the final pricing is still undecided.

Why is it advisable to wait before buying the Galaxy S26?

Samsung phones depreciate quickly, losing significant value within months of purchase. Waiting offers a much better price with similar features and long software support.

How much value do Galaxy S phones typically lose?

Galaxy S phones lose almost half their value within six months of purchase. This trend is expected to continue with the Galaxy S26.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Europe Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals'
'Europe Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals'
Cities
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
India
Bank Unions Go On Nationwide Strike Today; Here Are Their Key Demands
Bank Unions Go On Nationwide Strike Today; Here Are Their Key Demands
News
‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget