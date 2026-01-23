Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Another day, another Galaxy S26 leak, and this one is all about dates. A new tip shares the full launch and sales timeline for Samsung’s next flagship phones in South Korea. Samsung is expected to hold its Unpacked event on February 25, where the Galaxy S26 series will be revealed. Pre-orders may begin the very next day, followed by a short pre-sale period.

Open sales are tipped to start in March. If this leak is true, fans won’t have to wait long to buy Samsung’s next big phones.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date Revealed

According to the leak by an X(formerly Twitter) user, Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date is February 25. On this day, Samsung will host its Unpacked event and show off the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. This is the same launch style Samsung follows every year.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Timeline (South Korea)



Unpacked Event: February 25



Pre-order period: February 26 to March 4



Pre-sale period: March 5 to March 10



Market launch date: March 11 — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 21, 2026

The Unpacked event is usually streamed online, so people around the world can watch it live. Even though this leak talks about South Korea, other countries often get the phones around the same time. So, global users may see similar dates soon.

Every new Galaxy S phone brings better cameras, faster speed, and smarter features. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to continue this trend. Many fans are hoping for improved battery life, stronger performance, and better photos, especially at night. Samsung has not shared official details yet, but the hype is already growing.

With the launch set for late February, Samsung is clearly aiming to start the year strong and stay ahead of its rivals.

Galaxy S26 Pre-Order Dates In South Korea

The leak also shares the full Galaxy S26 pre-order timeline for South Korea. Pre-orders are said to open on February 26 and will stay live until March 4. This gives buyers about a week to book their device early.

After that, a pre-sale period will run from March 5 to March 10. During this time, Samsung often gives special offers like free storage upgrades, gifts, or extra discounts. These deals are meant to reward early buyers.

Finally, open sales for the Galaxy S26 lineup are expected to begin on March 11. From this date, anyone can buy the phone without pre-booking. If these dates are correct, Samsung fans will be able to hold the new Galaxy S26 phones in just a few weeks.