ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | This Is Why Galaxy S26 May Be The Safest Samsung Phone Yet

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | This Is Why Galaxy S26 May Be The Safest Samsung Phone Yet

A fresh leak suggests Galaxy S26 could bring Google’s on-device AI scam protection to Samsung phones, warning users about fraudulent calls and shady messages, a big win for everyday safety.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is getting ready to launch its next flagship, the Galaxy S26. A fresh leak suggests this phone could arrive with a major safety upgrade for everyday users. It may get Google’s powerful scam detection feature, which right now is limited to Pixel phones. This tool uses on-device AI to warn people about fake calls and risky messages in real time. 

With scam calls and text fraud rising every day, this update could be a big relief. If the leak is true, the Galaxy S26 could become one of the safest Android phones to use.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Scam Detection Could Boost Everyday Safety

As reported by GSMArena, code found inside Google’s Phone app mentions Galaxy S26 model numbers. This is surprising because Samsung phones typically use their own calling app rather than Google’s. 

Even if users install Google’s app from the Play Store, it is unclear if it will get the deep system access needed for this AI feature. That mystery is why this leak is getting attention.

Google’s scam detection works while a call is happening. It listens for common scam patterns and alerts the user if something feels wrong. It also scans messages and flags shady links, fake prizes, and urgent money requests. Pixel users already benefit from this.

If this feature lands on the Galaxy S26, Samsung users will finally get the same level of protection. In markets like India, where scam calls are common, this could save people from losing money or sharing OTPs. 

Samsung already offers strong security through Knox, but this leak suggests Google’s AI has become hard to copy. Using Google’s solution may be faster.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Scam Detection Shows Google’s Growing Role

This news also shows how powerful Google has become in the Android world. Google controls Android, builds Pixel phones, and leads in AI. That gives it a clear edge over other brands.

For Samsung, leaning on Google may be the quickest way to stay competitive. Building such deep AI systems takes years and massive data.

For users, this is good news. More protection means fewer scams and safer communication.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new safety feature might the Samsung Galaxy S26 have?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 may receive Google's scam detection feature. This tool uses on-device AI to identify and warn users about fake calls and risky messages in real time.

How does Google's scam detection feature work?

The feature actively listens to calls for scam patterns and scans messages for suspicious links and requests. It alerts users in real time to potential fraud.

Why is it surprising that the Galaxy S26 might use Google's scam detection?

This is surprising because Samsung phones typically use their own calling app, not Google's. It's also unclear if Google's app would get the necessary system access on a Samsung device.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
Embed widget