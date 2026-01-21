Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is getting ready to launch its new Galaxy S26 phones. This year, the company will release three models. These are Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Reports from Korean media say Samsung is still deciding the final prices. Rising memory and chip costs are creating pressure on the company.

Because of this, Samsung may change its usual offers and discounts. Buyers are now waiting to see when the phones launch and what new features users can enjoy.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Release Date: When Is It Launching?

Reports now suggest that February 25, 2026, is the official release date for the Samsung Galaxy S26. The Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to happen at 7 PM CET, which is 10 AM PT and 11 PM IST. According to Dealabs, the phones will go on sale on March 11 across major markets.

This launch window aligns with Samsung’s typical 14-16 day gap between announcement and release. The only surprise is the day. Samsung normally releases phones on Fridays, but March 11 falls on a Wednesday. The shift likely happened because Samsung dropped plans for the Galaxy S26 Edge and went back to the classic three-model lineup.

Samsung Colombia has already confirmed that only three models are coming: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier rumours about a “Pro” model replacing the base version now appear false. The Plus model is staying, after the Edge concept failed to impress buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Specs: What Changes Are Coming?

Don’t expect huge upgrades in the Galaxy S26 Plus specs. Reports from The Elec stated it will feature a 6.66-inch display, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch screen on the Galaxy S25 Plus. Samsung had thought about using a new OLED panel made for the cancelled Edge model, but chose a safer route instead.

The phone is expected to look and feel very similar to its predecessor. The goal seems to be refinement, not reinvention. Small changes in display, battery efficiency, and performance are likely, but nothing radical.

The real challenge is cost. Memory prices are rising worldwide, and Samsung leaders have admitted that no company is immune. That’s why Samsung may reduce big trade-in offers, slow down deep discounts, and even skip its popular “double storage” pre-order deal.

Even if Samsung keeps the Galaxy S26 Ultra near $1,300 (roughly Rs 1,18,800). Buyers may feel the change through fewer offers and higher final prices. In simple terms, the phone might cost the same, but you may pay more to get it.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.