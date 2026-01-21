Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Will Launch In February: Release Date, Expected Price & Specs Inside

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Will Launch In February: Release Date, Expected Price & Specs Inside

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series is tipped for a February launch. Along with confirmed models and dates, changes in offers and trade-in deals could make the final cost feel higher for buyers.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is getting ready to launch its new Galaxy S26 phones. This year, the company will release three models. These are Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Reports from Korean media say Samsung is still deciding the final prices. Rising memory and chip costs are creating pressure on the company. 

Because of this, Samsung may change its usual offers and discounts. Buyers are now waiting to see when the phones launch and what new features users can enjoy.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Release Date: When Is It Launching?

Reports now suggest that February 25, 2026, is the official release date for the Samsung Galaxy S26. The Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to happen at 7 PM CET, which is 10 AM PT and 11 PM IST. According to Dealabs, the phones will go on sale on March 11 across major markets.

This launch window aligns with Samsung’s typical 14-16 day gap between announcement and release. The only surprise is the day. Samsung normally releases phones on Fridays, but March 11 falls on a Wednesday. The shift likely happened because Samsung dropped plans for the Galaxy S26 Edge and went back to the classic three-model lineup.

Samsung Colombia has already confirmed that only three models are coming: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier rumours about a “Pro” model replacing the base version now appear false. The Plus model is staying, after the Edge concept failed to impress buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Specs: What Changes Are Coming?

Don’t expect huge upgrades in the Galaxy S26 Plus specs. Reports from The Elec stated it will feature a 6.66-inch display, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch screen on the Galaxy S25 Plus. Samsung had thought about using a new OLED panel made for the cancelled Edge model, but chose a safer route instead.

The phone is expected to look and feel very similar to its predecessor. The goal seems to be refinement, not reinvention. Small changes in display, battery efficiency, and performance are likely, but nothing radical.

The real challenge is cost. Memory prices are rising worldwide, and Samsung leaders have admitted that no company is immune. That’s why Samsung may reduce big trade-in offers, slow down deep discounts, and even skip its popular “double storage” pre-order deal.

Even if Samsung keeps the Galaxy S26 Ultra near $1,300 (roughly Rs 1,18,800). Buyers may feel the change through fewer offers and higher final prices. In simple terms, the phone might cost the same, but you may pay more to get it.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How many models will the Samsung Galaxy S26 series have?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series will launch with three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier rumors about a 'Pro' model have been debunked.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 expected to be released?

The official release date for the Samsung Galaxy S26 is suggested to be February 25, 2026, with phones going on sale on March 11. The Galaxy Unpacked event is anticipated at 7 PM CET.

Will there be significant spec changes in the Galaxy S26 Plus?

The Galaxy S26 Plus is expected to have a slightly smaller 6.66-inch display compared to its predecessor. Expect minor refinements in display, battery efficiency, and performance rather than radical upgrades.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch Samsung S26 Ultra Leaks Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
World
Will US Impose 500% Tariff On India? Treasury Secy Reveals Big Move Against Russian Oil Buyers
Will US Impose 500% Tariff On India? Treasury Secy Reveals Big Move Against Russian Oil Buyers
World
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget