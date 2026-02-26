Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Stick With The Old Model Or Spend Rs 1.39 Lakh?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Just hours after the big reveal at Galaxy Unpacked 2026, Samsung officially introduced the new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra alongside the S26+ and base model. But most buyers are directly comparing it with last year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you’re confused about what actually changed, don’t worry.

Here’s a super simple breakdown of display, performance, camera, battery, and price, all in one place, easy to understand, and without any tech jargon overload.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Display

Both phones look very similar at first glance. They feature a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Resolution remains 1440 x 3120 pixels on both models, so sharpness is almost identical.

Brightness stays at 2600 nits peak, but the S26 Ultra gets a slightly improved anti-reflective coating and better display tuning. The S25 Ultra already had Gorilla Armour 2 protection, and that continues on the S26 Ultra.

In real-life use, you won’t see a dramatic difference. Colours, smoothness, and outdoor visibility remain flagship level on both. The upgrade here feels more refined than revolutionary.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Performance

Here’s where the real upgrade happens. The S25 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm), while the S26 Ultra comes with the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The newer processor uses updated Oryon V3 cores and a stronger Adreno 840 GPU.

What does that mean in simple terms? Faster app loading, smoother gaming, and better AI processing. The S26 Ultra also launches with Android 16 and One UI 8.5, compared to Android 15 on the S25 Ultra.

Both offer up to 1TB storage and 16GB RAM, but the newer chip in S26 Ultra makes it more future-ready. Heavy users and gamers will notice the improvement more clearly.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera

Both phones carry a powerful 200MP main camera. But the S26 Ultra improves the aperture to f/1.4 compared to f/1.7 on the S25 Ultra. This means better low-light photography.

You still get 3x optical zoom (10MP telephoto) and 5x periscope zoom (50MP). The ultrawide camera remains 50MP on both. Video recording stays strong with 8K support and 4K up to 120fps.

In simple words, the S26 Ultra camera is an upgraded version of an already excellent setup. Night shots, portraits, and zoom images should look slightly better, but it’s more of a refinement than a complete overhaul.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Battery & Charging

Both devices pack a 5000mAh battery. So battery capacity hasn’t changed. However, charging speed has improved.

The S25 Ultra supports 45W wired charging and reaches around 65% in 30 minutes. The S26 Ultra increases that to 60W wired charging, hitting about 75% in 30 minutes. Wireless charging also improves from 15W to 25W.

So daily battery life will feel similar, but the S26 Ultra charges noticeably faster. That’s helpful if you are always in a hurry.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Price

Now let’s talk money. The S25 Ultra launched at Rs 1,09,490. The new S26 Ultra price in India is Rs 1,39,999. That’s a big jump. Nearly Rs 30,000 more. So the real question is simple: Is the upgrade worth it?

If you already own the S25 Ultra, the improvements in performance and charging may not justify spending that extra amount. But if you are upgrading from an older phone like the S23 or S22 series, the S26 Ultra gives you the latest processor, faster charging, and refined camera performance.

For most users, the decision will depend on budget. The S25 Ultra still feels powerful in 2026. The S26 Ultra is better, but it is an upgrade built on refinement, not dramatic change.