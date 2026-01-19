Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is getting ready to launch its next flagship phones, and new leaks have cleared the air around what’s coming. A promotional PDF spotted by SamMobile from Samsung Colombia confirms that only three models will launch: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. This ends rumours about a “Pro” version or an “Edge” replacing the Plus.

With a delayed launch and talks of higher prices, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series already feels different from previous years.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Release Date

The biggest question right now is the Samsung Galaxy S26 release date. According to Dealabs, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25, 2026, during its Galaxy Unpacked event. The show is expected to begin at 7 PM CET, which is 10 AM PT and 1 PM ET.

Dealabs also reports that the phones will go on sale from March 11, 2026. This follows Samsung’s usual two-week gap between launch and availability. What’s unusual is that the day, March 11, is a Wednesday. Samsung normally releases its phones on Fridays.

This change hints at internal delays. Reports suggest Samsung dropped plans for a Galaxy S26 Edge because earlier Edge models did not perform well in the market. That decision likely pushed the schedule off its usual track.

There is also growing talk of higher prices. Speaking to Reuters at CES 2026, Samsung co-CEO TM Roh said that rising memory costs are affecting everyone and that price increases may be “inevitable.” This means the Galaxy S26 series could cost more than last year's.

Galaxy S26 Plus Specs & Expectations

When it comes to Galaxy S26 Plus specs, don’t expect big changes. The Elec reports that the phone will feature a 6.66-inch display, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch screen on the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Samsung had planned to use a new OLED panel made for the cancelled Edge model. In the end, the company chose a screen similar to last year’s version. This shows Samsung is playing it safe with the Plus model.

The Galaxy S26 Plus will still sit between the base S26 and the premium Ultra. It is meant for users who want a big screen without paying Ultra prices.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s marketing head, Wonjin Lee, told Bloomberg that rising component costs are forcing the company to rethink pricing. While Samsung doesn’t want to burden customers, Lee admitted that price changes may become unavoidable.

With only three models this year, Samsung is keeping things simple. The Galaxy S26 Plus remains the balanced choice, bigger than the base model, cheaper than the Ultra, and familiar enough for loyal Galaxy users.