Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: You usually don’t care about phone colours until one actually catches your eye. A fresh leak has now revealed what shades the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is coming in, and this time, it feels a bit more interesting than usual. The SIM tray images show four core colours that match an earlier report, making the lineup almost certain.

Samsung is sticking to safe tones like black and white, but also adding a bold purple twist. These won’t be the only options, but they set the base mood for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colours: What Are The Four Main Shades?

The four main Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colours are Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactical Blue, and Ultraviolet. Black and white are simple and familiar. They’re for people who want their phone to look clean and serious. Blue sits in the middle, different, but still safe.

B R E A K I N G！

The SIM card tray of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reveals four color options: black, white, blue, and purple. pic.twitter.com/IwrqFsNY4u — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 18, 2026

Ultraviolet is the one that stands out. Purple shades are slowly coming back in fashion, and this one feels calm, not flashy. It’s for users who want something different without going overboard. Apple tried something similar with its Lavender tone, and many people liked it.

Samsung will most likely add online-only colours, too. The Galaxy S25 Ultra had green and pink versions that were only sold on Samsung’s website. Expect the same pattern again.

Why Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colours Matter More Than You Think

Colours won’t change how fast a phone is, but they change how it feels in your hand every day. Samsung did one smart thing here: it didn’t remove black. Apple dropped black from its top Pro models, and many users weren’t happy. Samsung clearly knows people still want classic choices.

That said, the Galaxy S26 Ultra isn’t just about looks. Leaks suggest faster charging is finally coming. There’s also a new “privacy display” feature that makes your screen harder to read from the side. And after years of staying the same, the battery may grow beyond 5,000 mAh.

So while the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colours grab attention, they’re only part of a phone that seems to be changing in real ways.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.