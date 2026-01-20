Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Could Galaxy S26 Ultra Finally Come In Purple? Here Are All Four Leaked Colours

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Could Galaxy S26 Ultra Finally Come In Purple? Here Are All Four Leaked Colours

A new Samsung Galaxy S26 leak has quietly revealed big hints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s colour lineup. Alongside familiar tones, the colour strategy may reveal how Samsung is changing direction.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: You usually don’t care about phone colours until one actually catches your eye. A fresh leak has now revealed what shades the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is coming in, and this time, it feels a bit more interesting than usual. The SIM tray images show four core colours that match an earlier report, making the lineup almost certain. 

Samsung is sticking to safe tones like black and white, but also adding a bold purple twist. These won’t be the only options, but they set the base mood for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colours: What Are The Four Main Shades?

The four main Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colours are Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactical Blue, and Ultraviolet. Black and white are simple and familiar. They’re for people who want their phone to look clean and serious. Blue sits in the middle, different, but still safe.

Ultraviolet is the one that stands out. Purple shades are slowly coming back in fashion, and this one feels calm, not flashy. It’s for users who want something different without going overboard. Apple tried something similar with its Lavender tone, and many people liked it.

Samsung will most likely add online-only colours, too. The Galaxy S25 Ultra had green and pink versions that were only sold on Samsung’s website. Expect the same pattern again.

Why Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colours Matter More Than You Think

Colours won’t change how fast a phone is, but they change how it feels in your hand every day. Samsung did one smart thing here: it didn’t remove black. Apple dropped black from its top Pro models, and many users weren’t happy. Samsung clearly knows people still want classic choices.

That said, the Galaxy S26 Ultra isn’t just about looks. Leaks suggest faster charging is finally coming. There’s also a new “privacy display” feature that makes your screen harder to read from the side. And after years of staying the same, the battery may grow beyond 5,000 mAh.

So while the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colours grab attention, they’re only part of a phone that seems to be changing in real ways.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the leaked color options for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come in Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactical Blue, and Ultraviolet. These are the four core colors revealed through SIM tray images.

Will there be any online-exclusive colors for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Yes, Samsung will likely offer online-only colors, similar to previous models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra which had green and pink options. These are typically available exclusively on Samsung's website.

Besides color, what other features are rumored for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Rumors suggest faster charging, a new 'privacy display' feature, and a potential battery increase beyond 5,000 mAh for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colors Samsung S26 Ultra Leaks 2026 S26 Ultra Purple Leak Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Shades
Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
