Why An Emergency Fund Is Your Best Defence Against Financial Stress

Financial stress rarely announces its arrival. Instead, it builds quietly, like a ticking time bomb. A sudden layoff, unplanned medical treatment, or unavoidable house repairs can all trigger stress, mental, and financial.

A recent survey titled ‘BankBazaar Aspiration Index 2025-26’ highlights that mental health remains one of India’s top aspirations year after year. However, the financial preparedness to achieve it has worsened, dropping from 7.0 to 8.0. Stress, after all, often stems from uncertainty rather than actual loss. Not knowing whether you could manage a few months without income fuels anxiety. This is especially relevant at a time when AI is reshaping careers and income paths, with nearly 12% survey respondents reporting job or income loss due to AI.

This is where an emergency fund is more than just savings. It acts as a financial cushion that absorbs shocks before they turn into long-term stress. It provides much-needed breathing space when income may be unstable.

Size Of Your Emergency Fund

When income falls or stops, an emergency fund can helps cover essential expenses. More importantly, it helps preserve savings, and prevent investments and long-term goals from being disrupted. Ideally, the corpus should cover 3-9 months of essential expenses.

Consider this example. If you earn Rs 50,000 a month, a 6-month emergency fund would be Rs 3 lakh. If you save 20 per cent of your income and earn a modest 5.5 per cent annual interest, it would take you roughly 28 months to build this corpus. If you save only 10 per cent of your monthly income, building the same fund may take close to 4.5 years. If you bump your savings up to 30 per cent, the timeline drops to under 2 years. Higher returns, bonuses, or increments can shorten further this timeline.

Keep It Safe, Use It Wisely

Park your emergency fund in instruments that offer safety and quick access, such as a savings bank account, short-term fixed deposit or liquid mutual fund. Options like sweep-in FDs or laddered FDs can slightly improve returns without compromising liquidity. The focus should be on stability, not growth.

Protecting the fund is as critical as building it. Use it strictly for genuine disruptions such as job loss, sudden medical expenses, or urgent family needs. Avoid dipping into it for discretionary spending like holidays, gadgets, weddings, down payments, or investing.

An emergency fund cannot remove life’s uncertainties, but can change how you respond to them. With a financial cushion set aside, setbacks feel manageable rather than catastrophic.

It prevents high interest borrowing, protects long-term investments, and reduces chances of hasty career decisions driven by fear. Simply put, an emergency fund is a practical and powerful way to safeguard your mental well-being.

(The author is CEO, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)