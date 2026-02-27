Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WhatsApp Web Down: Users Report Login And Sync Issues As Complaints Spike

WhatsApp Web Down: Users Report Login And Sync Issues As Complaints Spike

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 12:38 PM (IST)

Several users reported problems accessing WhatsApp Web on Friday morning, with many complaining about difficulties logging in and syncing chats across devices.

According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, reports of disruption began climbing sharply around 9 am in India. The website recorded at least 16 user complaints at approximately 8:54 am, signalling a spike in issues linked to the service.

Most of the complaints centred on trouble linking devices and delays in chat synchronisation, key features relied upon by millions who use WhatsApp on desktop browsers during work hours.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
