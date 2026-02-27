WhatsApp Web Down: Users Report Login And Sync Issues As Complaints Spike

Several users reported problems accessing WhatsApp Web on Friday morning, with many complaining about difficulties logging in and syncing chats across devices.

According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, reports of disruption began climbing sharply around 9 am in India. The website recorded at least 16 user complaints at approximately 8:54 am, signalling a spike in issues linked to the service.

Most of the complaints centred on trouble linking devices and delays in chat synchronisation, key features relied upon by millions who use WhatsApp on desktop browsers during work hours.