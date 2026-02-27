Explorer
WhatsApp Web Down: Users Report Login And Sync Issues As Complaints Spike
Several users reported problems accessing WhatsApp Web on Friday morning, with many complaining about difficulties logging in and syncing chats across devices.
According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, reports of disruption began climbing sharply around 9 am in India. The website recorded at least 16 user complaints at approximately 8:54 am, signalling a spike in issues linked to the service.
Most of the complaints centred on trouble linking devices and delays in chat synchronisation, key features relied upon by millions who use WhatsApp on desktop browsers during work hours.
Related Video
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Technology
WhatsApp Web Down: Users Report Login And Sync Issues As Complaints Spike
Technology
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Stick With The Old Model Or Spend Rs 1.39 Lakh?
Technology
Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Is Rs 87,999 Model Smart Enough Or Should You Spend Rs 1.39 Lakh?
Technology
ASUS ProArt PX13, ROG Flow Z13 KJP, & TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India: Check Price, & Specs
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion