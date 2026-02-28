Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeIdeas of India 2026Ideas of India 2026: Anil Kapoor Calls ‘AI A Revolution’, Says ‘It Should Be Used To Make Better Films’

Anil Kapoor described AI as a transformative tool that, when used responsibly, can help filmmakers create better content and deliver richer entertainment experiences for audiences.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

Ideas of India 2026: ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit concluded with Bollywood star Anil Kapoor taking the stage. Speaking in a session titled “How to Own Your Stardom - Over Four Decades and Forever Young”. The session was moderated by Dibang and Chitra Tripathi. It began with the trailer of his upcoming film Subedaar playing at the venue. As Anil Kapoor took the stage, he spoke about the film, shared behind-the-scenes insights, and even delivered a dialogue from the film. He also addressed the growing role of artificial intelligence in cinema.

During the session, Chitra Tripathi revealed that he changed a scene from Subedaar according to his own interpretation, and even though the crew members had approved it after an hour and a half or two hours, he said he wanted to do it again.

“Subedaar has been a challenging film for me,” Anil Kapoor said. Responding to Dibang, who pointed out that he neither smiles nor laughs in the film, Kapoor explained that portraying a soldier comes with immense responsibility. He added that maintaining a soldier’s dignity is crucial, and that an army man cannot afford to be casual in his bearing.

Will AI Impact Filmmaking?

When Chitra Tripathi asked Anil Kapoor about the impact of artificial intelligence on both Bollywood and Hollywood, the actor described it as a revolution that should be embraced positively.

“It is too early to fully understand it. That is the future. AI is a revolution, and we must all approach it positively and use it positively. I’m sure it will be great not only for our country but for the entire world. It will only help. I believe that whenever there is a new revolution, innovation, or invention, it is always beneficial for the nation and for the world. AI is going to be phenomenal. You have to use it positively. You have to use it as a tool to make better films and entertain the audience.”

When asked about his close friends in Bollywood, Anil Kapoor said he has many. “I started my career in 1977… I’ve been working for 49 years. Many of them are still around, and some have passed on. I recently worked on Subedaar and made many new friends as well,” he said.

He also said that the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja changed him in a very positive way, adding that one often learns the most from failures.

Ideas of India 2026

The ABP Network’s flagship summit, Ideas of India 2026, concluded its latest edition in Mumbai. This year’s event ran for two days - February 27 and February 28. The high-profile event served as a melting pot for the nation's most influential voices, bringing together industry titans, policymakers, and cultural icons to deliberate on a diverse array of transformative topics.

Anil Kapoor’s Upcoming Project

Anil Kapoor, the award-winning actor, will next be seen in Sudeaar, directed by Suresh Triveni. The film also stars Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik. It is slated for release on March 5 and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Kapoor will also feature in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24 this year.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kapoor Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India Ideas Of India 2026
