ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colour Variants Leaked: Black Shadow, Galactial Blue...

Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks reveal new colour names and raise questions about Samsung dropping Titanium branding, with camera design changes also tipped ahead of launch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: With Samsung’s new flagship series just around the corner, leaks and rumours are picking up pace. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch either in late January or early February. A fresh leak spotted today hints at the possible colour options for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, pointing towards a shift in Samsung’s usual branding strategy. 

Alongside this, another tip has surfaced about the phone’s camera design, further building excitement ahead of the official launch.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colour Options

A new leak has sparked discussion around the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colour choices. An X user, @jan_agrs, shared screenshots that are claimed to be from an early teaser seen on Instagram in Indonesia. According to the post, the teaser briefly showed the Galaxy S26 Ultra powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset.

The screenshots also revealed four possible colour options: Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactial Blue, and Ultraviolet. If this information turns out to be accurate, Samsung may be adding more vibrant shades like Blue and Violet this year, alongside classic Black and White.

What caught most people’s attention was the absence of the word “Titanium” in the colour names. Last year, Samsung highlighted Titanium heavily in its branding. This time, that label appears to be missing. Tipster Ice Universe reacted to the leak, pointing out that the colours are no longer branded as “Titanium ___”.

This has led to speculation that Samsung could move away from a titanium frame. Some believe the company might switch back to an aluminium body, similar to what Apple has done in the past. However, there is no solid confirmation yet, and Samsung has not commented on this change.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Design

Apart from colours, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra design has also leaked. Ice Universe claimed that they saw the device in person and shared details about its rear camera setup. According to them, the phone features metal rings around the camera lenses.

They noted that this new look is similar to the metal ring design seen on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, though Samsung’s camera rings are said to be slimmer. This suggests Samsung may be refining its camera design while keeping a familiar premium feel.

That said, all of this information is still based on leaks and tipster claims. Samsung has not officially confirmed the colours, materials, or camera design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. There is always a chance that some details may change before launch.

For now, it’s best to treat these updates with caution and wait for Samsung’s official announcement to see what the Galaxy S26 series truly brings to the table.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 series expected to launch?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is anticipated to launch either in late January or early February. This timing is typical for Samsung's flagship releases.

What are the rumored color options for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Leaked information suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra might come in Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactic Blue, and Ultraviolet. This could indicate a move towards more vibrant shades.

What is the rumored camera design for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Reports suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature metal rings around its camera lenses, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but with slimmer rings.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
