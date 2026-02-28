Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeIdeas of India 2026Shashi Tharoor Backs India’s No-Sided Foreign Policy Amid Global Tensions | ABP Ideas Of India

Shashi Tharoor Backs India’s No-Sided Foreign Policy Amid Global Tensions | ABP Ideas Of India

Referring to the Iran-Israel conflict, he said India must “closely monitor” developments given the potential impact on energy supplies, regional stability, the safety of Indian diaspora in West Asia.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor has said India must tread cautiously as mounting global conflicts test the credibility of international institutions and diplomatic norms. Speaking at ABP Network’s Ideas of India summit on the theme “The End of Multilateralism? Negotiating a New World”, Tharoor argued that the weakening of global governance structures has created a fractured and uncertain international environment.

UN ‘Irrelevant’, Laws Undermined

Tharoor said the United Nations has “become irrelevant” in the face of major global crises, pointing to its inability to prevent or effectively address ongoing wars. He argued that the multilateral system appears paralysed at a time when it is most needed.

Referring to the Iran-Israel conflict, he said India must “closely monitor” developments given the potential impact on energy supplies, regional stability and the safety of the Indian diaspora in West Asia. On the Russia-Ukraine war, Tharoor remarked that “those who claim to be guardians of international law are themselves violating it”, underscoring what he described as a breakdown of global norms.

Strategic Autonomy First

On India’s foreign policy, Tharoor supported a balanced approach-avoiding rigid alignment while keeping diplomatic channels open with all sides. He stressed that India’s priority must be to safeguard its citizens and national interests.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and later with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Tharoor praised the outreach, saying it demonstrated diplomatic maturity. “Not everyone can do that,” he noted, arguing that India’s ability to engage opposing leaders reflects its strategic autonomy in a divided world.

Related Video

Ideas of India Summit 2026: From Challenges to Champions, Ideas of India Summit 2026 with Praveen & Avani

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shashi Tharoor ABP Ideas Of India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Ideas of India 2026
Shashi Tharoor Backs India’s No-Sided Foreign Policy Amid Global Tensions | ABP Ideas Of India
Shashi Tharoor Backs India’s No-Sided Foreign Policy Amid Global Tensions | ABP Ideas Of India
Ideas of India 2026
Ideas Of India 2026: From Nirbhaya To ‘007’; Stories Of Courage, Reform And Relentless Change
From Nirbhaya To ‘007’; Stories Of Courage, Reform And Relentless Change
Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of India 2026: Dr Ambrish Mithal On How Hormones Could Impact Your Lifespan
Ideas of India 2026: Dr Ambrish Mithal On How Hormones Could Impact Your Lifespan
Ideas of India 2026
Ideas Of India 2026 | 'It's All About Oil And Chips': Mayank Agarwal On Recalibration Of Global Power
'It's All About Oil And Chips': Mayank Agarwal On Recalibration Of Global Power
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of India Summit 2026: From Challenges to Champions, Ideas of India Summit 2026 with Praveen & Avani
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Sanya Malhotra Brings Sparkle to Ideas of India Summit 2026 on The New World Order
POLITICAL ALERT: Delhi court verdict proves AAP leaders’ innocence, exposes agency misuse
BREAKING UPDATE: Court Dismisses Case Against Kejriwal & Sisodia; Alleged CBI-ED Misuse Exposed
BREAKING: Manish Sisodia Alleges CBI, ED Pressure, Claims Offer to Become Delhi CM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget