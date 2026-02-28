Shashi Tharoor Backs India’s No-Sided Foreign Policy Amid Global Tensions | ABP Ideas Of India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor has said India must tread cautiously as mounting global conflicts test the credibility of international institutions and diplomatic norms. Speaking at ABP Network’s Ideas of India summit on the theme “The End of Multilateralism? Negotiating a New World”, Tharoor argued that the weakening of global governance structures has created a fractured and uncertain international environment.

UN ‘Irrelevant’, Laws Undermined

Tharoor said the United Nations has “become irrelevant” in the face of major global crises, pointing to its inability to prevent or effectively address ongoing wars. He argued that the multilateral system appears paralysed at a time when it is most needed.

Referring to the Iran-Israel conflict, he said India must “closely monitor” developments given the potential impact on energy supplies, regional stability and the safety of the Indian diaspora in West Asia. On the Russia-Ukraine war, Tharoor remarked that “those who claim to be guardians of international law are themselves violating it”, underscoring what he described as a breakdown of global norms.

Strategic Autonomy First

On India’s foreign policy, Tharoor supported a balanced approach-avoiding rigid alignment while keeping diplomatic channels open with all sides. He stressed that India’s priority must be to safeguard its citizens and national interests.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and later with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Tharoor praised the outreach, saying it demonstrated diplomatic maturity. “Not everyone can do that,” he noted, arguing that India’s ability to engage opposing leaders reflects its strategic autonomy in a divided world.