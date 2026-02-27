New WhatsApp And Telegram Rules From March 1: What It Means For Your Account-Check Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyNew WhatsApp And Telegram Rules From March 1: What It Means For Your Account-Check Details

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 04:09 PM (IST)

From March 1, users in India may no longer be able to access messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram in the same way as before due to a new regulatory requirement known as “SIM binding”. Under directions issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), communication platforms will function only if the mobile number’s SIM card is physically present and active in the device. This marks a sharp shift from the current system, where apps continue to operate across linked devices even if the SIM is removed. The government says the move is aimed at strengthening cybersecurity and preventing fraud.

What The New Rule Means For Users

Under the new framework, messaging applications will be required to verify continuously that the SIM used to register the account remains inserted in the handset. If the SIM is removed, swapped or becomes inactive, the account may stop functioning until the original SIM is reinserted and authenticated.

One of the biggest changes will affect linked devices. Features such as web and desktop access could log users out periodically, requiring fresh verification through QR codes or OTP authentication. For users who rely on a single account across multiple devices- including office systems and home laptops, this could significantly alter day-to-day usage.

Government Says Security First, Industry Flags Disruption

The DoT has indicated that the measure is designed to curb rising cases of online fraud involving inactive or fraudulently obtained mobile numbers. By tying accounts strictly to an active SIM, authorities aim to improve traceability and reduce misuse of communication platforms. Officials have signalled that the deadline is firm and no extension is currently under consideration.

However, industry stakeholders and digital rights observers have raised concerns about operational challenges. Frequent travellers, users who switch SIM cards, and small businesses that manage accounts across multiple devices may face repeated verification hurdles. Critics argue that while the intent is to tighten security, the rule could inconvenience millions who depend on seamless, multi-device access for work and communication.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
WhatsApp Telegram What Is SIM Binding
