ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | When Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch? New Leak Points To This Date

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | When Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch? New Leak Points To This Date

The Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date has reportedly leaked, pointing to a February event. The flagship may feature a brighter display, powerful new chip, upgraded cameras and faster charging.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 12:10 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: With the Galaxy S26 launch just around the corner, leaks are pouring in like water from a bottle with a hole. Every day, something new surfaces, and fans are loving every bit of it. Samsung’s next flagship series is expected to bring three phones: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. Among them, the Ultra will steal the spotlight. 

A fresh leak now hints at when Samsung may finally lift the curtain. And if this report is true, the wait is almost over for Android lovers across the world.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date

A new update from trusted tipster IceUniverse suggests that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25. The launch event is expected to take place in San Francisco, USA. 

The tipster also mentioned that Samsung has no plans to increase prices for the Galaxy S26 lineup or even the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8.

This comes as great news for buyers who were expecting a price hike. If everything goes as planned, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its siblings may hit stores in early March. Samsung usually follows a similar launch cycle every year, so this timeline feels quite believable.

The February event is likely to showcase all three models, but most eyes will be on the Ultra variant. It is Samsung’s most powerful phone and always brings the best features the brand has to offer. With the date now leaked, excitement around the Galaxy S26 Ultra is only getting stronger.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to sport a large 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen may reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it easy to use even under harsh sunlight.

Under the hood, the phone could be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, specially tuned for Galaxy devices. It may offer up to 16GB RAM and storage options going up to 1TB.

In the camera department, the Ultra is tipped to feature a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and an extra 10MP shooter. It is likely to run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box.

The device may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired charging and 20W wireless charging. Design-wise, it is expected to look similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with small refinements in the camera area.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 series expected to launch?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is anticipated to be unveiled on February 25th, with the launch event likely taking place in San Francisco, USA.

Will the price of the Galaxy S26 lineup increase?

According to a trusted tipster, Samsung has no plans to increase prices for the Galaxy S26 lineup or the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8.

What are the expected display specifications for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
