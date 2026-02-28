T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venues & Qualified Teams

As the Super 8 stage of the 10th ICC Men's T20 World Cup reaches its dramatic conclusion, knockout bracket is taking shape. England and South Africa are the first teams to officially secure their berths, leaving two spots up for grabs in high-stakes "virtual quarter-finals" this weekend.

Qualified Teams (As of Feb 28, 2026)

England: Winners of Super 8 Group 2 (Unbeaten with 3 wins).

South Africa: Winners of Super 8 Group 1 (Unbeaten with 2 wins so far).

TBD (Group 1): Winner of India vs West Indies (March 1).

TBD (Group 2): Either New Zealand or Pakistan (decided by the PAK vs SL result today).

Semi-Final Schedule & Venues

ICC has implemented a "floating venue" policy for the first semi-final to accommodate various qualification scenarios.

Semi-Final 1 - Date: March 4 (Wed), Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Match-up: South Africa vs NZ / PAK, Venue: Kolkata / Colombo*

Semi-Final 2 - Date: March 5 (Thu), Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Match-up: England vs IND / WI, Venue: Wankhede, Mumbai

Grand Final - Date: March 8 (Sun), Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Match-up: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Venue: Ahmedabad / Colombo*

The Pakistan Factor

If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in Colombo on March 4. If they reach the final, the summit clash will also move to Colombo. Otherwise, the final remains in Ahmedabad.

What’s Left to Decide?

India vs West Indies Showdown: Since South Africa has topped Group 1, the Sunday night clash at Eden Gardens is a direct knockout. The winner progresses to face England in SF1; the loser goes home.

The Pakistan Miracle: Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka today by at least 65 runs (or chase the target in roughly 13 overs) to overtake New Zealand on Net Run Rate. If they fail, the Kiwis advance to face South Africa in Mumbai in semifinal 1.

Eliminated Teams: Sri Lanka (Co-hosts) and Zimbabwe