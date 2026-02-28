Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venues & Qualified Teams

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venues & Qualified Teams

Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka today by at least 65 runs (or chase the target in roughly 13 overs) to overtake New Zealand on Net Run Rate.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 03:04 PM (IST)

As the Super 8 stage of the 10th ICC Men's T20 World Cup reaches its dramatic conclusion, knockout bracket is taking shape. England and South Africa are the first teams to officially secure their berths, leaving two spots up for grabs in high-stakes "virtual quarter-finals" this weekend.

Qualified Teams (As of Feb 28, 2026)

England: Winners of Super 8 Group 2 (Unbeaten with 3 wins).

South Africa: Winners of Super 8 Group 1 (Unbeaten with 2 wins so far).

TBD (Group 1): Winner of India vs West Indies (March 1).

TBD (Group 2): Either New Zealand or Pakistan (decided by the PAK vs SL result today).

Semi-Final Schedule & Venues

ICC has implemented a "floating venue" policy for the first semi-final to accommodate various qualification scenarios.

Semi-Final 1 - Date: March 4 (Wed), Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Match-up: South Africa vs NZ / PAK, Venue: Kolkata / Colombo*

Semi-Final 2 - Date: March 5 (Thu), Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Match-up: England vs IND / WI, Venue: Wankhede, Mumbai

Grand Final - Date: March 8 (Sun), Time (IST): 7:00 PM, Potential Match-up: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Venue: Ahmedabad / Colombo*

The Pakistan Factor

If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in Colombo on March 4. If they reach the final, the summit clash will also move to Colombo. Otherwise, the final remains in Ahmedabad.

What’s Left to Decide?

India vs West Indies Showdown: Since South Africa has topped Group 1, the Sunday night clash at Eden Gardens is a direct knockout. The winner progresses to face England in SF1; the loser goes home.

The Pakistan Miracle: Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka today by at least 65 runs (or chase the target in roughly 13 overs) to overtake New Zealand on Net Run Rate. If they fail, the Kiwis advance to face South Africa in Mumbai in semifinal 1.

Eliminated Teams: Sri Lanka (Co-hosts) and Zimbabwe

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams have already qualified for the semi-finals?

England and South Africa have officially secured their spots in the semi-finals. England won Super 8 Group 2, and South Africa won Super 8 Group 1.

Who will South Africa play against in the semi-finals?

South Africa will play against either New Zealand or Pakistan in the first semi-final. The venue for this match is flexible, potentially being Kolkata or Colombo.

What is the scenario for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals?

Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka by a significant margin, either by at least 65 runs or by chasing a target in about 13 overs, to improve their Net Run Rate and overtake New Zealand.

Where will the Grand Final of the T20 World Cup be held?

The Grand Final is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad. However, if Pakistan reaches the final, the venue will move to Colombo.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Semifinals T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC Semifinals Schedule T20 WC Semifinals Teams T20 WC Semifinals Venues
