Sahibzada Farhan Surpasses Virat Kohli’s Decade-Old World Cup Milestone

HomeSportsCricketSahibzada Farhan Surpasses Virat Kohli’s Decade-Old World Cup Milestone

Sahibzada Farhan has surpassed Virat Kohli for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup campaign. See the full record list and Pakistan's semi-final math.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the record books on Saturday, eclipsing Virat Kohli’s long-standing record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. During Pakistan's final Super 8 fixture against Sri Lanka, the 29-year-old reached the milestone within the Powerplay, surpassing the 319-run benchmark Kohli set back in 2014. Farhan entered the match with 283 runs across five appearances, highlighted by a century against Namibia, and moved to the top of the all-time single-tournament list with a composed yet aggressive half-century off 35 deliveries.

All-Time Leaderboard: Most Runs in a Single T20 World Cup

With his performance at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Farhan now leads an elite group of legendary batters.

Sahibzada Farhan (2026): 323* runs

Virat Kohli (2014): 319 runs

Tillakaratne Dilshan (2009): 317 runs

Babar Azam (2021): 303 runs

Mahela Jayawardene (2010): 302 runs

Bold Selection Calls and Semis Math

The record-breaking feat came amidst a dramatic overhaul of the Pakistan lineup. In a move that signaled a shift toward high-intent batting, the team management benched senior batter Babar Azam, alongside Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza. In their stead, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed were drafted into the XI.

Sri Lanka also shuffled their deck for their final home appearance, bringing in Kamil Mishara and Janith Liyanage for Kusal Mendis and Dushan Hemantha.

The Semi-Final Scenario for Pakistan

Despite Farhan’s individual brilliance, the collective task for Pakistan remains steep. Having been put in to bat first, the "Men in Green" are faced with a clear mathematical challenge to overhaul New Zealand’s Net Run Rate:

The Target: Pakistan must secure a victory by a minimum margin of 64 runs.

The Stakes: A win smaller than this margin, or a defeat, will see them join Sri Lanka on the flight home, while New Zealand would advance to the final four.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who broke Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup run record?

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan broke Virat Kohli's record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. He achieved this during Pakistan's Super 8 match against Sri Lanka.

How many runs did Sahibzada Farhan score to break the record?

Sahibzada Farhan surpassed Virat Kohli's benchmark of 319 runs, reaching 323* runs in the T20 World Cup.

What is the minimum margin Pakistan needs to win to advance to the semi-finals?

Pakistan must win their match by a minimum margin of 64 runs to have a chance to overhaul New Zealand's Net Run Rate and advance to the final four.

Were there any major changes to Pakistan's lineup?

Yes, Pakistan made a significant overhaul to their lineup, benching senior batter Babar Azam and others in favor of Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 08:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli PAK Vs SL Sahibzada Farhan T20 World Cup 2026
